Home News Dundee

‘Unexplained’ death of man, 35, at Dundee block

Police remained at the scene overnight as part of their investigations.

By James Simpson
Police were called to an address on Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man at a property in Dundee.

Officers were called to a flat on Albert Street, in the Stobswell area of the city, just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Police remained at the scene overnight, near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace.

One local woman said police were conducting door-to-door inquiries after forcing entry into a flat within the block.

‘Far too young’

She said: “I became aware of a police presence on Tuesday night, there were two officers there and forensics.

“Police had to force entry into the home, an ambulance was also in attendance later in the evening.

“Police were still standing guard at the house on Wednesday morning.

“I’m gutted to hear someone has died, they were far too young.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquires were ongoing.

Inquires ongoing

He said: “Officers were called to an address in the Albert Street area of Dundee around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, following the sudden death of a 35-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

