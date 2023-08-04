Fred MacAulay brings latest comedy tour to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fred MacAulay brings latest comedy tour to Dundee

The BBC comic will perform at the Number 57 Pub Company in October.

By Poppy Watson
Fred MacAuley performing live.
Fred MacAuley is coming to Dundee. Image: Supplied.

One of Scotland’s best-known stand-up comedians is bringing his latest comedy tour to Dundee.

Fred MacAulay will perform at the Number 57 Pub Company on Friday, October 6.

The West Victoria Dock Street venue regularly hosts comedians as part of its Comedy Dundee events.

It is one of several venues across Scotland that MacAulay will visit as part of his one-man comedy road trip.

The 66-year-old BBC broadcaster is currently performing a run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Fred MacAulay. Image: Supplied.

Mr MacAulay has presented shows on BBC Radio Scotland for 18 years.

The comedian has been a panellist on national TV shows including Mock the Week, QI and Have I Got News For You.

He was also guest on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson twice on US television.

In addition, he is known for his charity challenges, which have seen him kayak the Caledonian Canal for Sport Relief.

Tickets for Fred MacAulay in Dundee

Those planning to see Fred MacAulay’s Dundee show can expect to hear tales of lockdown weddings and gags about complying with the regulations.

They will also hear about the tribulations of getting a train ticket refund, nuisance phone calls and impending grandparenthood.

Tickets are available to buy online for £15.

More from Dundee

buses on Albert Street
Anger as Flixbus and Citylink coaches use Dundee street as 'rat run'
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Small Town Boys preview Picture shows; Dundee dance company Shaper/Caper are set to premiere their most ambitious production to date.. na. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
Dundee director takes nostalgic look at 80s gay club scene in Small Town Boys
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search
Hilltown Court incident
Man, 40, taken to hospital after police in riot gear swarm Dundee multi
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy
A man and a woman standing outside takeaway AbuleTiwa.
Husband-and-wife team bring authentic Nigerian food to Dundee
CR0044075 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Dundee area - Gary Rooney and others who are driving Bangers to Benidorm later in August to raise money for Help for Kids - Picture shows some of the range of vehicles taking part - Tayside Engineering & Construction Supplies, Camperdown Industrial Estate, 2 George Buckman Drive, Dundee - Wednesday 2nd August 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission
The Loons Road, High Street, Logie Street and Muirton Road junction in June 1962. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: How Lochee looked in the 1960s
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots October 2022
Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Thief who nearly killed Dundee Marks and Spencer shop worker jailed for six years