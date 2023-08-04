Fred MacAulay brings latest comedy tour to Dundee

One of Scotland’s best-known stand-up comedians is bringing his latest comedy tour to Dundee.

Fred MacAulay will perform at the Number 57 Pub Company on Friday, October 6.

The West Victoria Dock Street venue regularly hosts comedians as part of its Comedy Dundee events.

It is one of several venues across Scotland that MacAulay will visit as part of his one-man comedy road trip.

The 66-year-old BBC broadcaster is currently performing a run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Mr MacAulay has presented shows on BBC Radio Scotland for 18 years.

The comedian has been a panellist on national TV shows including Mock the Week, QI and Have I Got News For You.

He was also guest on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson twice on US television.

In addition, he is known for his charity challenges, which have seen him kayak the Caledonian Canal for Sport Relief.

Tickets for Fred MacAulay in Dundee

Those planning to see Fred MacAulay’s Dundee show can expect to hear tales of lockdown weddings and gags about complying with the regulations.

They will also hear about the tribulations of getting a train ticket refund, nuisance phone calls and impending grandparenthood.

Tickets are available to buy online for £15.