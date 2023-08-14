Man, 52, charged with ‘carrying out a sexual act on himself’ in Dundee city centre

A 52-year-old man has been charged with “carrying out a sexual act on himself” in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to Commercial Street shortly after noon on Sunday.

Locals said officers were carrying out inquiries near High Street.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged offence.

Man due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court

She said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of a man carrying out a sexual act on himself on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”