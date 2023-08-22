Dundee residents warned of scammer pretending to work for council

Dundee City Council has warned locals about a scam targeting residents.

An alert has been issued after a scammer phoned residents pretending to work for the council’s housing service.

The individual has been offering mould inspections to those who pick up.

The scammer will usually phone from a mobile number beginning 07477.

Dundee residents should ‘hang up immediately’

In a social media post, Dundee City Council said: “We advise customers to hang up immediately and block the number.”

“Anyone who wants more advice on stopping nuisance calls can contact Dundee Trading Standards on 01382 436260.

For general advice on scams visit Friends Against Scams.