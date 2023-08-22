Dundee Dundee residents warned of scammer pretending to work for council The individual has been offering mould inspections to locals. By Andrew Robson August 22 2023, 6.00pm Share Dundee residents warned of scammer pretending to work for council Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4661590/dundee-council-scam-warning/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee Council has advised customers to hang up immediately. Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen. Dundee City Council has warned locals about a scam targeting residents. An alert has been issued after a scammer phoned residents pretending to work for the council’s housing service. The individual has been offering mould inspections to those who pick up. The scammer will usually phone from a mobile number beginning 07477. Dundee residents should ‘hang up immediately’ In a social media post, Dundee City Council said: “We advise customers to hang up immediately and block the number.” “Anyone who wants more advice on stopping nuisance calls can contact Dundee Trading Standards on 01382 436260. For general advice on scams visit Friends Against Scams.
