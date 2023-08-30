‘I feel lost’: Dundee man’s near 6-month search for stolen dog

A Dundee man says he feels “lost” as the search for his stolen dog continues nearly six months on.

Bear, a fawn and white mastiff, was snatched from a block of flats on Bonnybank Road, near the city centre, in March.

Two women and a man were captured on CCTV entering the close before taking the dog from the garden and leaving in a car.

Police say that despite an investigation, no one was arrested and the dog was never found.

‘Stolen Dundee dog was my bairn’

There have also been appeals on the Missing Pets Dundee & Angus Facebook page but so far, the 10-year-old dog remains missing.

Bear’s owner, who does not want to be identified, says he has heard Bear may be in Whitfield but has been unable to track him down.

The man, 47, said: “I still expect him to come to the door when I come home.

“Bear had been with me for 10 years, he was a big part of my life, he was my bairn.

“I feel lost without him.

“I’ve been looking all over Dundee for him, I’ve been showing his picture to folk during searches.

“I can’t believe it’s been nearly six months since he was taken.”

Bear’s owner believes someone must know something given his size.

He added: “I’m still hoping to get him back but given the time that has passed, I’m not banking on that becoming a reality.

“Someone must have seen something or seen him being walked.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Thursday March 16, we received a report of a dog being stolen in the Bonnybank Road area of Dundee.

“Officers carried out inquiries, however the dog was not traced and no one was arrested.

“Anyone with further information which may assist officers is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3721 of March 16 2023.”