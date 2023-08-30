‘I feel lost’: Dundee man’s near 6-month search for stolen dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I feel lost’: Dundee man’s near 6-month search for stolen dog

Bear, a fawn and white mastiff, was snatched from a block of flats on Bonnybank Road in March.

By James Simpson
Bear was stolen from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee man says he feels “lost” as the search for his stolen dog continues nearly six months on.

Bear, a fawn and white mastiff, was snatched from a block of flats on Bonnybank Road, near the city centre, in March.

Two women and a man were captured on CCTV entering the close before taking the dog from the garden and leaving in a car.

Police say that despite an investigation, no one was arrested and the dog was never found.

‘Stolen Dundee dog was my bairn’

There have also been appeals on the Missing Pets Dundee & Angus Facebook page but so far, the 10-year-old dog remains missing.

Bear’s owner, who does not want to be identified, says he has heard Bear may be in Whitfield but has been unable to track him down.

The man, 47, said: “I still expect him to come to the door when I come home.

“Bear had been with me for 10 years, he was a big part of my life, he was my bairn.

“I feel lost without him.

“I’ve been looking all over Dundee for him, I’ve been showing his picture to folk during searches.

“I can’t believe it’s been nearly six months since he was taken.”

Bear’s owner believes someone must know something given his size.

He added: “I’m still hoping to get him back but given the time that has passed, I’m not banking on that becoming a reality.

“Someone must have seen something or seen him being walked.”

Bonnybank Road in Dundee, where Bear the dog was stolen
Bear was snatched from a garden on Bonnybank Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Thursday March 16, we received a report of a dog being stolen in the Bonnybank Road area of Dundee.

“Officers carried out inquiries, however the dog was not traced and no one was arrested.

“Anyone with further information which may assist officers is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3721 of March 16 2023.”

