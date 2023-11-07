Roads ‘logjammed’ as main route onto Kingsway in Dundee shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Roads ‘logjammed’ as main route onto Kingsway in Dundee shut

Some drivers abandoned their journeys after being met with long queues on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
The A923 Coupar Angus Road is shut between the Kingsway and Faraday Street. Image: Google Street View
The A923 Coupar Angus Road is shut between the Kingsway and Faraday Street. Image: Google Street View

Drivers have faced long queues after a main road accessing the Kingsway in Dundee was shut.

Commuters trying to access the A90 via the A923 Coupar Angus Road were diverted on Tuesday as roadworks got under way.

The closure is in place between the Coupar Angus Road roundabout and Faraday Street, at the entrance to Camperdown Leisure Park.

It means drivers going to and from the Birkhill area are having to use side roads.

Traffic data showing long queues on Gourdie Brae, south of Birkhill. Image: Google Maps

The closure is in place for a week as part of a five-week programme to renew electricity cables.

One driver told The Courier vehicles were using Gourdie Brae, between Birkhill and Myrekirk, while others were being sent through Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

He said: “The Birkhill to Gourdie road was a nightmare, with a huge queue by 8.10am.

“If you tried to drive along Coupar Angus Road towards Camperdown, the road onto the A90 was closed with diversions through the industrial estate.

Traffic was also at a standstill through Dryburgh Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps

“Then you hit more queues again.

“Folk were trying to go from Birkhill to Myrekirk instead so it was logjammed.

“We just gave up and went home instead.”

A923 roadworks running for a week

According to Dundee City Council, the work is part of a cable renewal scheme from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

Rolling closures are in place along the route from Harrison Road to Dunsinane Avenue during the programme.

Following the closure of the road between the Kingsway and Faraday Street, a week’s closure will be in place between the Kingsway and Dunsinane Avenue – affecting traffic heading to and from Dryburgh and Lochee – from next Tuesday (November 14).

SSEN has been contacted for comment.

