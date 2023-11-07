Roads ‘logjammed’ as main route onto Kingsway in Dundee shut

Drivers have faced long queues after a main road accessing the Kingsway in Dundee was shut.

Commuters trying to access the A90 via the A923 Coupar Angus Road were diverted on Tuesday as roadworks got under way.

The closure is in place between the Coupar Angus Road roundabout and Faraday Street, at the entrance to Camperdown Leisure Park.

It means drivers going to and from the Birkhill area are having to use side roads.

The closure is in place for a week as part of a five-week programme to renew electricity cables.

One driver told The Courier vehicles were using Gourdie Brae, between Birkhill and Myrekirk, while others were being sent through Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

He said: “The Birkhill to Gourdie road was a nightmare, with a huge queue by 8.10am.

“If you tried to drive along Coupar Angus Road towards Camperdown, the road onto the A90 was closed with diversions through the industrial estate.

“Then you hit more queues again.

“Folk were trying to go from Birkhill to Myrekirk instead so it was logjammed.

“We just gave up and went home instead.”

A923 roadworks running for a week

According to Dundee City Council, the work is part of a cable renewal scheme from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

Rolling closures are in place along the route from Harrison Road to Dunsinane Avenue during the programme.

Following the closure of the road between the Kingsway and Faraday Street, a week’s closure will be in place between the Kingsway and Dunsinane Avenue – affecting traffic heading to and from Dryburgh and Lochee – from next Tuesday (November 14).

SSEN has been contacted for comment.