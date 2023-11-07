How to get four Clark’s doughnuts for just 1p in Dundee

Residents in Dundee will be able to buy four Clark’s Bakery doughnuts and a two-litre bottle of juice for just 1p on Wednesday.

Clark’s has teamed up with delivery platform Snappy Shopper to offer the deal.

On Wednesday, customers can order from participating shops through the Snappy Shopper app or website.

Jonathon Clark, managing director of Clark’s Bakery, said: “I am thrilled to partner with Snappy Shopper and offer one of our products to several local retailers to even more customers in the Dundee area.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and bring our baked goods to a wider audience.”

Which shops are taking part?

There are four stores participating in the deal across Dundee.

These are:

Premier Hayats Happyhillock

Premier Lochee

Premier Ardler

Premier Nethergate

The deal is available on Wednesday only.

The Snappy Shopper app is available via Google Play or the Apple App Store.