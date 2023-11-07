How to get four Clark’s doughnuts for just 1p in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

How to get four Clark’s doughnuts for just 1p in Dundee

The bakery has teamed up with Snappy Shopper to offer the deal.

By Ellidh Aitken
The deal will be available from selected stores on Wednesday. Image: Snappy Shopper
The deal will be available from selected stores on Wednesday. Image: Snappy Shopper

Residents in Dundee will be able to buy four Clark’s Bakery doughnuts and a two-litre bottle of juice for just 1p on Wednesday.

Clark’s has teamed up with delivery platform Snappy Shopper to offer the deal.

On Wednesday, customers can order from participating shops through the Snappy Shopper app or website.

Jonathon Clark, managing director of Clark’s Bakery, said: “I am thrilled to partner with Snappy Shopper and offer one of our products to several local retailers to even more customers in the Dundee area.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and bring our baked goods to a wider audience.”

Which shops are taking part?

There are four stores participating in the deal across Dundee.

These are:

  • Premier Hayats Happyhillock
  • Premier Lochee
  • Premier Ardler
  • Premier Nethergate

The deal is available on Wednesday only.

The Snappy Shopper app is available via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

