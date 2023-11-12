In pictures: Dundee honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Dundee honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Dundee on Sunday to pay respect to all those who gave their lives in conflict.

By Laura Devlin
Members of the armed forces on the parade down Reform Street. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Members of the armed forces on the parade down Reform Street. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place across the city, with veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public paying tribute.

In the city centre, a parade from Dundee High began at 10.40am before making its way down Reform Street.

The parade was followed by a two-minute silence held at the Garden of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church in the Nethergate.

Wreaths were laid at the garden in honour of the fallen and a remembrance service was held in the church.

Speaking ahead of the day, Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell said: “The annual Remembrance events are a very moving time of year. It is always an honour to take part in them and represent our city at the commemorative services.

“Dundee will again take the time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those before us, as well as those currently serving, as we come together to pay our respects.”

Here are some of the best pics from Dundee, taken by Alan Richardson.

Pipers on the parade. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell takes the salute. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Dignitaries line Reform Street. Image Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Dundee and Angus Cadet Force get ready. Image Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Cadets on the parade. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell with Chris Law MP and leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Member of the armed forces salute. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Veterans pay their respects. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
The wreath laying at the Garden of Remembrance at St Mary’s. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Willie Barr Chair of the City of Dundee ex servicemen’s Association reads “we will remember them”. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
John Alexander pays his respects. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk..
The Flags are lowered. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

