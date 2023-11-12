In pictures: Dundee honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Dundee on Sunday to pay respect to all those who gave their lives in conflict.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place across the city, with veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public paying tribute.

In the city centre, a parade from Dundee High began at 10.40am before making its way down Reform Street.

The parade was followed by a two-minute silence held at the Garden of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church in the Nethergate.

Wreaths were laid at the garden in honour of the fallen and a remembrance service was held in the church.

Speaking ahead of the day, Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell said: “The annual Remembrance events are a very moving time of year. It is always an honour to take part in them and represent our city at the commemorative services.

“Dundee will again take the time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those before us, as well as those currently serving, as we come together to pay our respects.”

Here are some of the best pics from Dundee, taken by Alan Richardson.