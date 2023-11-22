Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it

A Hilltown man was robbed of his television as he watched it after two me barged into his house.

Paul Kinsella admitted stealing a TV from Billy Gallagher in his living room in a Hilltown multi in September 2020.

Acting with another – believed to now be deceased – Kinsella hammered at the door of Mr Gallagher’s Dallfield Court flat before being let in.

Kinsella then grabbed a knife, while an argument ensued over money.

The 46-year-old then took the television from the wall and walked out, with CCTV capturing him waiting for a lift.

‘Give me everything you’ve got’

Depute fiscal Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 12.45am on September 20, Mr Gallagher was watching TV alone in his flat.

“He heard a knock on the door and someone shouting through the letterbox.

“He assumed he knew who it was and opened the door.

“Two males made their way into the flat.

“The accused picked up a knife which was in the flat.

“Gallagher was told ‘give me everything you’ve got’.

“He said he did not have anything.

“Kinsella then unplugged the television and walked out.

“A few moments later Mr Gallagher opened his door and buzzed the concierge.

“The accused was observed waiting for a lift on the 12th floor.

“Mr Gallagher then walked down the stairs of the building, checking each landing.

“He shouted at the accused ‘I hope the camera got a good picture of your face’.”

Originally charged with armed robbery

Police traced Kinsella nearly a week later, Mr Harding said.

“He was arrested and charged with armed robbery.”

Theo Finlay, in mitigation for Kinsella, said: “He does not have an extensive record.

“His last conviction was 11 years ago.

“He has never been sentenced to a period of custody.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December 20, for criminal and social work reports.

Kinsella, of North Erskine Street, Dundee, admitted robbing Billy Gallagher of a television at Dallfield Court on September 20 2020.

He further admitted possessing a knife, without lawful reason, on the same day.

