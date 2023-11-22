Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it

Paul Kinsella has admitted robbing a man at his home on Dallfield Court.

By Paul Malik
Paul Kinsella. Image: DC Thomson.
A Hilltown man was robbed of his television as he watched it after two me barged into his house.

Paul Kinsella admitted stealing a TV from Billy Gallagher in his living room in a Hilltown multi in September 2020.

Acting with another – believed to now be deceased – Kinsella hammered at the door of Mr Gallagher’s Dallfield Court flat before being let in.

Kinsella then grabbed a knife, while an argument ensued over money.

The 46-year-old then took the television from the wall and walked out, with CCTV capturing him waiting for a lift.

‘Give me everything you’ve got’

Depute fiscal Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 12.45am on September 20, Mr Gallagher was watching TV alone in his flat.

“He heard a knock on the door and someone shouting through the letterbox.

“He assumed he knew who it was and opened the door.

“Two males made their way into the flat.

“The accused picked up a knife which was in the flat.

“Gallagher was told ‘give me everything you’ve got’.

“He said he did not have anything.

Dallfield Court
“Kinsella then unplugged the television and walked out.

“A few moments later Mr Gallagher opened his door and buzzed the concierge.

“The accused was observed waiting for a lift on the 12th floor.

“Mr Gallagher then walked down the stairs of the building, checking each landing.

“He shouted at the accused ‘I hope the camera got a good picture of your face’.”

Originally charged with armed robbery

Police traced Kinsella nearly a week later, Mr Harding said.

“He was arrested and charged with armed robbery.”

Theo Finlay, in mitigation for Kinsella, said: “He does not have an extensive record.

“His last conviction was 11 years ago.

“He has never been sentenced to a period of custody.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December 20, for criminal and social work reports.

Kinsella, of North Erskine Street, Dundee, admitted robbing Billy Gallagher of a television at Dallfield Court on September 20 2020.

He further admitted possessing a knife, without lawful reason, on the same day.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

