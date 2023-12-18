Cars torched outside webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee

Three cars parked outside a Dundee webuyanycar sales unit have been left burnt out after two of them were torched.

Two SUVs and one smaller car have been left damaged after separate fires were started on Friday and Saturday in the car park at Asda Milton of Craigie.

Police say both incidents are being treated as wilful.

The webuyanycar unit was opened in the supermarket car park in 2022 and is used for vehicle transactions.

However, the firm has refused to confirm who the burnt-out vehicles belong to.

One passer-by told The Courier the vehicles were parked just inches from the sales unit.

He said: “Two of the vehicles are completely burnt out and a dark grey Fiat also appears to be written off.

“The vehicles are sitting so close to the sales office. I’m amazed the building only suffered a wee bit of smoke damage.

“There was a guy in the dealership on Monday morning so it still appeared to be business as usual.”

Two car fires near Dundee webuyanycar treated as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were called to a car being set on fire at around 3.30am on Friday.

Police were then called again after another blaze in a second vehicle at around 11.15pm on Saturday.

The spokesperson confirmed the fires are being treated as wilful and “inquiries are ongoing”.

It has not been confirmed if the fires were linked.