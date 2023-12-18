Cars torched outside webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cars torched outside webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee

Police say two separate fires in the Asda Milton of Craigie car park are being treated as wilful.

By James Simpson
Three cars were damaged near Asda Milton of Dundee.
The burnt-out cars near the webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Three cars parked outside a Dundee webuyanycar sales unit have been left burnt out after two of them were torched.

Two SUVs and one smaller car have been left damaged after separate fires were started on Friday and Saturday in the car park at Asda Milton of Craigie.

Police say both incidents are being treated as wilful.

The webuyanycar unit was opened in the supermarket car park in 2022 and is used for vehicle transactions.

However, the firm has refused to confirm who the burnt-out vehicles belong to.

The vehicles are sitting just yards from the sales unit. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A Fiat is among three cars damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One passer-by told The Courier the vehicles were parked just inches from the sales unit.

He said: “Two of the vehicles are completely burnt out and a dark grey Fiat also appears to be written off.

“The vehicles are sitting so close to the sales office. I’m amazed the building only suffered a wee bit of smoke damage.

“There was a guy in the dealership on Monday morning so it still appeared to be business as usual.”

Two car fires near Dundee webuyanycar treated as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were called to a car being set on fire at around 3.30am on Friday.

Police were then called again after another blaze in a second vehicle at around 11.15pm on Saturday.

The spokesperson confirmed the fires are being treated as wilful and “inquiries are ongoing”.

It has not been confirmed if the fires were linked.

