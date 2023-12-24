CHERYL PEEBLES: Are you one of the many Dundonians to buy an extra gift for a child?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Are you one of the many Dundonians to buy an extra gift for a child?

If you did, you helped ensure 2,000 city kids who may have missed out will wake up to a stocking of presents tomorrow.

Help For Kids toy appeal was answered by Dundee folk.
Help For Kids toy appeal was answered by Dundee folk.
By Cheryl Peebles

Last week I helped pack stockings for children who may otherwise have faced a bleak Christmas.

My day as an elf was a job both exhilarating and harrowing.

Help For Kids – the Dundee charity supported by the Evening Telegraph – has dispatched huge gift bags stuffed with toys, books, chocolates and other presents across the city.

They are for children whose family circumstances meant they may have had little or no gifts as their friends wake up to stockings bursting at the seams tomorrow.

Dundee people showed true Christmas spirit by donating thousands of gifts and cash at drop-off points around the city and beyond.

If you were one of them, thank you.

The donations all passed through the Help For Kids grotto, filling stockings packed by a team of elf helpers almost as quickly as they arrived.

I spent a day as an elf, and seeing the grotto was both heart-warming and heart-breaking.

Vanloads of toys, books and more kept coming.

It gladdened the soul to see just how many people had answered the call from Help For Kids annual toy appeal.

Even amid the cost-of-living crisis and with the expense of their own Christmas shopping, folk had spent a few extra quid to bring a smile to the face of a child they did not know.

From NERF guns to Peppa Pig

And almost as quickly as we could sort them and put them on the shelves, the donations were being pulled out again to fill the next set of gift bags.

There were NERF guns galore, there were My Little Ponies, there were dinosaur figures, there were Peppa Pig plushies. Any toy you could think of, it was most likely in that grotto.

For teenagers, there were make-up kits, aftershave, hair-styling tools, headphones.

Shelves were stacked then emptied, stacked then emptied.

And each child and young person on our nice list gets not just one, but several of these items in their stocking.

Schools from around Dundee – which is where the bulk of referrals come from – had told us the ages and genders of children they deemed in need of a Help For Kids gift bag.

Us elves did our best to select appropriate items we hope they will like.

I spent a day as a Help for Kids elf.

And when we finished packing for each school there were rows of bags, ready to be loaded onto vans for delivery.

Rows.

These bags of Christmas joy were at the same time a heartrending illustration of the extent of poverty in some parts of the city.

Dozens of bags for single schools

There weren’t just a few going to a single school, there were dozens.

For people like me lucky enough to take it for granted that there will be gifts under the tree and and turkey on the table, it’s difficult to comprehend that so many children aren’t in the privileged position mine are.

Gift bags lined up ready for delivery to just one school.

Help For Kids’ Christmas toy appeal is perhaps its most high profile campaign but it’s far from the only support this vital charity provides.

I’m a trustee of the charity and several times a year our board approves grants to help disadvantaged children. It might be to pay for cosy jackets for the winter. Sometimes it’s to ensure pupils can go on their school residential trip. Or it might be for a specialist bed for a disabled child.

But whatever it is, it makes a life-changing or life-enhancing difference for the kids on the receiving end.

Besides the obvious benefit, Help For Kids toy appeal raises the profile of the charity, aiding its vital work throughout the year.

So if you supported Help For Kids toy appeal, thank you.

Have a Merry Christmas tomorrow and take a moment as you unwrap your own gifts to think of the child receiving yours.

