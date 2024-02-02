Man, 32, taken to hospital as police close busy Dundee street for hours

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police closed a section of a busy Dundee street.

Parts of Strathmartine Road, near Coldside Road, were sealed off after a disturbance in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of a serious assault at around 1am, and a man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known.

Throughout Friday, forensic officers were seen taking pictures of vehicles and the kerb as part of their enquiries.

Police van in Strathmartine Road ‘concealed’ something

Residents said a police van was positioned in the middle of the road, near Scott Brothers Butchers, to “conceal” something on the ground.

One man who did not wish to be named said the road reopened at around 2.30pm.

He said: “We looked out this morning and saw the police van bang in the middle of the road, near Coldside Road.

“It appeared to be concealing something.

“As the day went on forensic officers were taking so many pictures of a red car and the kerb.

“The police had markers on the road beside pieces of evidence.

“I saw evidence bags being taken away and a black vehicle was also towed away as part of the investigation.

“We didn’t know what was happening but police have been knocking on the doors during the day.”

Dundee woman saw ‘blood on the road’

One woman said there was “blood on the road” as they looked out from their flat.

She said: “The van was concealing something on the ground, it looked like there was blood on the road.

“We heard men shouting in the early hours of the morning and that’s all we know.

“The police came to our door and we were aware the road was shut for quite sometime.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Friday, 2 February, 2024, officers received a report of a serious assault on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“A 32-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”