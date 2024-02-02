Man, 32, taken to hospital as police close busy Dundee street for hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 32, taken to hospital as police close busy Dundee street for hours

Forensic officers were taking pictures of the scene throughout Friday.

By James Simpson
Strathmartine Road, close to the junction with Coldside Road, Dundee.
Strathmartine Road was shut after an incident close to the junction with Coldside Road. Image: Google Street View

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police closed a section of a busy Dundee street.

Parts of Strathmartine Road, near Coldside Road, were sealed off after a disturbance in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of a serious assault at around 1am, and a man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known.

Throughout Friday, forensic officers were seen taking pictures of vehicles and the kerb as part of their enquiries.

Police van in Strathmartine Road ‘concealed’ something

Residents said a police van was positioned in the middle of the road, near Scott Brothers Butchers, to “conceal” something on the ground.

One man who did not wish to be named said the road reopened at around 2.30pm.

He said: “We looked out this morning and saw the police van bang in the middle of the road, near Coldside Road.

“It appeared to be concealing something.

“As the day went on forensic officers were taking so many pictures of a red car and the kerb.

“The police had markers on the road beside pieces of evidence.

“I saw evidence bags being taken away and a black vehicle was also towed away as part of the investigation.

“We didn’t know what was happening but police have been knocking on the doors during the day.”

Dundee woman saw ‘blood on the road’

One woman said there was “blood on the road” as they looked out from their flat.

She said: “The van was concealing something on the ground, it looked like there was blood on the road.

“We heard men shouting in the early hours of the morning and that’s all we know.

“The police came to our door and we were aware the road was shut for quite sometime.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Friday, 2 February, 2024, officers received a report of a serious assault on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“A 32-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

The doctor works for NHS Tayside.
Experienced Dundee doctor avoids sanctions despite causing 'harm' to mum and baby
Courier News - Jake Keith story - 204 Bus Route. CR0010028 Picture shows; the 204 bus, in Windsor Street, in Dundee today. Monday 3rd June 2019. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Public ownership calls for under-threat Dundee bus routes as 'lifeline' services set for axe
Police on Provost Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Residents quizzed about trampoline as police probe 'indecent' Dundee incident
NHS Tayside data breach at Eastern Primary School
Dundee parents 'furious' as NHS worker loses documents with personal details of P1 pupils
PC Kevin Ogierman was found guilty of careless driving during the crash between his police vehicle and a Toyota in Dundee, Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Speeding police officer crashed into car at Dundee traffic lights, injuring two
The traffic lights at the Forfar Road junction heading north across the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
'Urgent' bid to resolve traffic light issues at Forfar Road junction in Dundee
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Woman leaves half a million to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station in will. Picture shows; Dorothy McKinven . N/A. Supplied by McKinven family Date; Unknown
Dundee woman leaves nearly £500k to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following death
Taypark House in Dundee will bring back its big screen for Scotland's Euro 2024 games. Image: Taypark House/SNS
Dundee hotel set to show Scotland Euro 2024 games on big screen
Shane Aberdein (left and Mark McFadyen (right) are on curfew.
Dundee roof raiders on curfew for £65k waterfront lead thefts
James Walton.
Arbroath abuser berated partner in Ferry pubs and left 80 voicemails in one night