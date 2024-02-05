Bubble tea chain eyes move into Dundee city centre

A bubble tea chain is eyeing a move into Dundee city centre.

Plans have been lodged to bring Cupp, which was founded in Bristol, to Reform Street.

The chain – which operates a franchise model – already has more than 30 branches across the UK, including in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

If the plans from applicant Harish Vadlamudi are approved, Cupp will move into the old Duncan and Todd opticians unit, next door to Little Things Cafe.

Dundee City Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.

Originally from Taiwan, bubble tea usually consists of fruit or milk-infused teas, with added tapioca balls that are shaken together to make a bubbly foam at the top of the drink.

What would Cupp Dundee serve?

Cupp has nearly 90 different drinks on its menu.

These include milk teas, fruit teas – such as strawberry, grapefruit and mango – brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

The chain also serves hot teas and ‘baby boba’ which includes mini mango, strawberry and peach milk drinks.

A range of toppings are available such as popping boba, basil seed and coconut jelly.

Prices start from £4 for a regular cup and £4.50 for a large one with toppings from 60p.

Cupp also sells traditional coffee drinks, iced coffees and loose-leaf teas.

Cupp would join other food and drink chains that have moved into Reform Street in recent years like Chaiiwala, Fridays to Go and Taco Bell.

According to The Courier’s High Street Tracker, Reform Street has a vacancy rate of more than 26% – the third-highest of the main city centre shopping streets.

Cupp has been contacted for comment.