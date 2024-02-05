Bubble tea chain eyes move into Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Bubble tea chain eyes move into Dundee city centre

Cupp already has outlets across the UK, including Aberdeen and Glasgow.

By Ben MacDonald
A 3D image of the store front has been provided by architects
How the new Cupp bubble tea outlet on Reform Street in Dundee could look. Image: Index DFE Limited/Dundee City Council

A bubble tea chain is eyeing a move into Dundee city centre.

Plans have been lodged to bring Cupp, which was founded in Bristol, to Reform Street.

The chain – which operates a franchise model – already has more than 30 branches across the UK, including in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

If the plans from applicant Harish Vadlamudi are approved, Cupp will move into the old Duncan and Todd opticians unit, next door to Little Things Cafe.

Dundee City Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.

Originally from Taiwan, bubble tea usually consists of fruit or milk-infused teas, with added tapioca balls that are shaken together to make a bubbly foam at the top of the drink.

What would Cupp Dundee serve?

Cupp has nearly 90 different drinks on its menu.

These include milk teas, fruit teas – such as strawberry, grapefruit and mango – brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

The chain also serves hot teas and ‘baby boba’ which includes mini mango, strawberry and peach milk drinks.

A range of toppings are available such as popping boba, basil seed and coconut jelly.

The chain sells a range of bubble tea drinks. Image: Shutterstock

Prices start from £4 for a regular cup and £4.50 for a large one with toppings from 60p.

Cupp also sells traditional coffee drinks, iced coffees and loose-leaf teas.

Cupp would join other food and drink chains that have moved into Reform Street in recent years like Chaiiwala, Fridays to Go and Taco Bell.

According to The Courier’s High Street Tracker, Reform Street has a vacancy rate of more than 26% – the third-highest of the main city centre shopping streets.

Cupp has been contacted for comment.

