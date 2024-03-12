Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides

The tides may be the highest of the year.

By Andrew Robson
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Large waves are expected throughout the region. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An alert has been issued across Tayside and Fife for coastal flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned of flooding in coastal parts of Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Angus and Fife.

Due to high tides and large waves, low-lying and coastal areas will face a continuing risk of flooding in the coming days.

The alert comes in around the time of the high tide from Tuesday onwards.

Sepa has issued the alert for Dundee and Angus.
Sepa has issued the alert for Dundee and Angus. Image: Sepa

High tides on Tuesday will be 3.36pm in St Andrews West Sands and 3.44pm in Broughty Ferry.

Tides as high as six metres are forecast across the region.

The alert will remain in place until further notice.

Alerts for coastal flooding have also been issued for Fife.
Alerts for coastal flooding have also been issued for Fife. Image: Sepa

The alert comes less than 24 hours after West Sands Beach in St Andrews was battered by strong winds and high waves.

A post on Monday by the West Sands Rangers Service said: “Today and tomorrow see some of the highest tides of the year, not always a problem for us.

“However, this March they have combined with strong east winds and high waves.

“Please expect debris and drops on the paths and stay clear of steep cliffs such as at Outhead.”

Sepa has advised residents of affected areas to sign up to Floodline – to receive targeted flood warning messages.

The latest alert comes following a record number of flood alerts issued by the protection agency since September.

