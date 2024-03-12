Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides

An alert has been issued across Tayside and Fife for coastal flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned of flooding in coastal parts of Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Angus and Fife.

Due to high tides and large waves, low-lying and coastal areas will face a continuing risk of flooding in the coming days.

The alert comes in around the time of the high tide from Tuesday onwards.

High tides on Tuesday will be 3.36pm in St Andrews West Sands and 3.44pm in Broughty Ferry.

Tides as high as six metres are forecast across the region.

The alert will remain in place until further notice.

The alert comes less than 24 hours after West Sands Beach in St Andrews was battered by strong winds and high waves.

A post on Monday by the West Sands Rangers Service said: “Today and tomorrow see some of the highest tides of the year, not always a problem for us.

“However, this March they have combined with strong east winds and high waves.

“Please expect debris and drops on the paths and stay clear of steep cliffs such as at Outhead.”

Sepa has advised residents of affected areas to sign up to Floodline – to receive targeted flood warning messages.

The latest alert comes following a record number of flood alerts issued by the protection agency since September.