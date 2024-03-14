Donations container stolen from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station for second time

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat station charity container has been stolen for the second time in less than six months.

Broughty Ferry RNLI voiced their “frustration” as the box was taken overnight on Wednesday.

A similar incident at the Fisher Street station was reported to police last year.

While the container was recovered nearby, there are concerns about possible repairs for the machine, which offers contactless payment.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said a new machine could cost around £400 to £500.

He said: “We recovered the machine from Albany Road shortly after 9am on Thursday.

“It’s frustrating that this has happened again, after a previous incident a few months back.

“The container is emptied daily so we don’t suspect there was a large sum of money in it.

“During our 200-year celebrations it’s disappointing that this has happened again.

“We’ve looked at the CCTV and will be supplying the footage to the police.”

Launching an appeal on Facebook, Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “Crime wave at our station.

“We knew it was high tides but didn’t expect this. Any info please message our page.”

Many social media users slammed those responsible, with one labelling the incident as “disgusting”.

‘No excuse’ for theft of Broughty Ferry RNLI charity container

Another commented: “I just can’t understand the mentality of the people that do this. “There’s no valid excuse for this behaviour.

“So sorry this has happened again.”

The spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI praised the response from the local and wider community.

He added: “After both incidents we’ve been flooded with messages of support.

“Following the previous theft we had people actually offering to pay for the damage to the machine.

“We have tried to put a bit of light on the events that have taken place but it’s disappointing that this has happened.

“This is a beautiful area and chaining the box outside the station should be secure enough.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 14 March, 2023, police received a report of the theft of a charity box from a premises on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry, which is believed to have taken place in the evening of Wednesday, 13 March.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”