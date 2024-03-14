Donations container stolen from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Donations container stolen from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station for second time

"I just can't understand the mentality of the people that do this."

By James Simpson
The Broughty Ferry RNLI donations container pictured, intact on the left, and after it was stolen, on the right.
The container, pictured in tact on the left, was dumped nearby after being stolen. Image: Broughty Ferry Lifeboat - RNLI/Facebook

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat station charity container has been stolen for the second time in less than six months.

Broughty Ferry RNLI voiced their “frustration” as the box was taken overnight on Wednesday.

A similar incident at the Fisher Street station was reported to police last year.

While the container was recovered nearby, there are concerns about possible repairs for the machine, which offers contactless payment.

RNLI’s lifeboat station in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said a new machine could cost around £400 to £500.

He said: “We recovered the machine from Albany Road shortly after 9am on Thursday.

“It’s frustrating that this has happened again, after a previous incident a few months back.

“The container is emptied daily so we don’t suspect there was a large sum of money in it.

“During our 200-year celebrations it’s disappointing that this has happened again.

“We’ve looked at the CCTV and will be supplying the footage to the police.”

Launching an appeal on Facebook, Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “Crime wave at our station.

“We knew it was high tides but didn’t expect this. Any info please message our page.”

Many social media users slammed those responsible, with one labelling the incident as “disgusting”.

‘No excuse’ for theft of Broughty Ferry RNLI charity container

Another commented: “I just can’t understand the mentality of the people that do this. “There’s no valid excuse for this behaviour.

“So sorry this has happened again.”

The spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI praised the response from the local and wider community.

He added: “After both incidents we’ve been flooded with messages of support.

“Following the previous theft we had people actually offering to pay for the damage to the machine.

“We have tried to put a bit of light on the events that have taken place but it’s disappointing that this has happened.

“This is a beautiful area and chaining the box outside the station should be secure enough.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 14 March, 2023, police received a report of the theft of a charity box from a premises on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry, which is believed to have taken place in the evening of Wednesday, 13 March.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation