Dundee man, 23, feared to have gone overboard on cruise ship

Fears are growing for a Dundee man believed to have gone overboard on a cruise ship.

Liam Jones, 23, was travelling on board the MSC Euribia through several European countries over the weekend.

The operator of the ship has confirmed that on Sunday, a passenger fell overboard as the liner travelled between Germany and the Netherlands.

Relatives and friends of Liam have since spoken to The Courier, saying they have been given limited information about the incident, with the whereabouts of the former Grove Academy pupil unknown.

Liam Jones: Family and friends ‘devastated’ amid cruise ship fears

Liam’s brother William Neil, 23, says Police Scotland officers informed him about the incident at his home in Glasgow on Thursday night.

William said: “Liam’s family and friends are devastated by this news.

“We are really disappointed with MSC on their lack of communication over this.

“His wife, family and friends are still to find out how this happened.”

Wife Sophia, 20, says she has also struggled to get information.

She said: “I was told Liam had been in an accident or had gone missing.

“I’m extremely worried about what’s happened and I’ve been desperately trying to seek information.

“Liam’s friends and family in Scotland are also trying to find out what on Earth has actually happened.

“The horrible situation is not knowing exactly what has happened.

“Police Scotland has informed me officers in Germany are looking at the case.”

‘We’ve been unable to get any accurate information’

Liam’s childhood friend Jay Forbes, 23, has also been trying to find out what happened.

He says he has been attempting to contact other passengers on board the ship via social media.

He said: “We’ve been unable to get any accurate information as to what has happened to Liam.

“We are all just extremely worried and desperate for information.”

MSC Cruises ‘deeply saddened’ as passenger goes overboard from Euribia ship

A spokeswoman for MSC Cruises told The Courier: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia was reported missing, who we believe went overboard, on March 17 as the ship sailed from Hamburg to Rotterdam.

“The authorities have been informed and have been on board the vessel.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.

“Our customer care team have been in continuous contact with the family and remain in contact.”

A spokesperson for the UK Government’s Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British national following an incident in the Netherlands and are in contact with the local authorities.”