Dundee man, 23, feared to have gone overboard on cruise ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man, 23, feared to have gone overboard on cruise ship

Friends and family of Liam Jones say they are desperately trying to get information from authorities in Europe.

By James Simpson
Liam Jones is missing from the MSC Euribia cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock/Jay Boyd
Liam Jones is missing from the MSC Euribia cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock/Jay Boyd

Fears are growing for a Dundee man believed to have gone overboard on a cruise ship.

Liam Jones, 23, was travelling on board the MSC Euribia through several European countries over the weekend.

The operator of the ship has confirmed that on Sunday, a passenger fell overboard as the liner travelled between Germany and the Netherlands.

Relatives and friends of Liam have since spoken to The Courier, saying they have been given limited information about the incident, with the whereabouts of the former Grove Academy pupil unknown.

Liam Jones: Family and friends ‘devastated’ amid cruise ship fears

Liam’s brother William Neil, 23, says Police Scotland officers informed him about the incident at his home in Glasgow on Thursday night.

William said: “Liam’s family and friends are devastated by this news.

“We are really disappointed with MSC on their lack of communication over this.

“His wife, family and friends are still to find out how this happened.”

Wife Sophia, 20, says she has also struggled to get information.

Sophia and Liam on their wedding day last year. Image: Sophia Jones

She said: “I was told Liam had been in an accident or had gone missing.

“I’m extremely worried about what’s happened and I’ve been desperately trying to seek information.

“Liam’s friends and family in Scotland are also trying to find out what on Earth has actually happened.

“The horrible situation is not knowing exactly what has happened.

“Police Scotland has informed me officers in Germany are looking at the case.”

‘We’ve been unable to get any accurate information’

Liam’s childhood friend Jay Forbes, 23, has also been trying to find out what happened.

He says he has been attempting to contact other passengers on board the ship via social media.

He said: “We’ve been unable to get any accurate information as to what has happened to Liam.

“We are all just extremely worried and desperate for information.”

MSC Cruises ‘deeply saddened’ as passenger goes overboard from Euribia ship

A spokeswoman for MSC Cruises told The Courier: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia was reported missing, who we believe went overboard, on March 17 as the ship sailed from Hamburg to Rotterdam.

“The authorities have been informed and have been on board the vessel.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.

“Our customer care team have been in continuous contact with the family and remain in contact.”

A spokesperson for the UK Government’s Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British national following an incident in the Netherlands and are in contact with the local authorities.”

More from Dundee

Family sessions will take place in the main competition pools at Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson
How families can still swim at the Dundee Olympia this Easter despite leisure and…
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist jailed for seven years
Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen.
Engineering firm fined after death of Tayside plumber at hospital site
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game
Kevin Henderson.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud
Find chic styles for spring in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.
Trenchcoats, lightweight suits and white tees: How to build a spring wardrobe in Dundee
Women's Rugby with A player from the University of Dundee is tackled by players from Abertay University as the teams compete for the Varsity Trophy.
PICTURES: Dundee and Abertay universities battle for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy
Citylink bus.
Coach firm launches more services through Dundee and Perth in summer timetable
Lewis Allan (left) and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in April. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Lewis Allan
First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate