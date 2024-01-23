Perthshire motorists face 41-mile diversion for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire motorists face 41-mile diversion for three weeks

The council says a road closure is necessary for repair works.

By Stephen Eighteen
Queen's View, showing Loch Tummel and Schiehallion
Roadworks near the visitors centre at Queen's View are set to cause disruption. Image supplied.

Motorists in Perthshire face a 41-mile diversion for three weeks during roadworks.

Perth and Kinross Council says a road closure is necessary for repairs and maintenance works on the B8019 east of the Queen’s View Visitor Centre, near Pitlochry.

The first phase of works will begin on Monday, January 29. This will cover repairs to road safety measures and embankment works, and will last two weeks.

Road resurfacing and drainage works will then be carried out on land east of the area affected by a landslip, which should last a week.

Should the first phase of works finish earlier than planned, the project will move onto a second phase.

41-mile diversion during works at Queen’s View, Perthshire

The road closure on the B8019 will operate from 9am to 3.30pm on weekdays.

The official diversion route  – via Tummel Bridge, B846, Weem, Aberfeldy, A827, A9 and B8019 and vice versa – is 41 miles long. According to Google Maps, it would take 75 minutes to complete by car.

The route of the 41-mile detour for roadworks near Queen's View, Perthshire, beginning on Monday, January 29 2024.
The route of the 41-mile detour for roadworks near Queen’s View, Perthshire. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A council statement said: “Vehicle access to properties within the works area will be limited to when the works safely allow.

“This is due to excavation of the road surface and the machinery required to carry out the works.

“Significant delays should be expected if access is required during the works.

“Access for pedestrians and emergency services vehicles will be maintained throughout.

“On waste collection days, bins should be presented as normal.”

