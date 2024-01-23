Perthshire motorists face 41-mile diversion for three weeks

Motorists in Perthshire face a 41-mile diversion for three weeks during roadworks.

Perth and Kinross Council says a road closure is necessary for repairs and maintenance works on the B8019 east of the Queen’s View Visitor Centre, near Pitlochry.

The first phase of works will begin on Monday, January 29. This will cover repairs to road safety measures and embankment works, and will last two weeks.

Road resurfacing and drainage works will then be carried out on land east of the area affected by a landslip, which should last a week.

Should the first phase of works finish earlier than planned, the project will move onto a second phase.

41-mile diversion during works at Queen’s View, Perthshire

The road closure on the B8019 will operate from 9am to 3.30pm on weekdays.

The official diversion route – via Tummel Bridge, B846, Weem, Aberfeldy, A827, A9 and B8019 and vice versa – is 41 miles long. According to Google Maps, it would take 75 minutes to complete by car.

A council statement said: “Vehicle access to properties within the works area will be limited to when the works safely allow.

“This is due to excavation of the road surface and the machinery required to carry out the works.

“Significant delays should be expected if access is required during the works.

“Access for pedestrians and emergency services vehicles will be maintained throughout.

“On waste collection days, bins should be presented as normal.”