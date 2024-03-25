Dundee hairdresser ‘heartbroken’ at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hairdresser ‘heartbroken’ at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle

Jane Kelbie has cut the hair of thousands of patients over 30 years.

By James Simpson
Jane Kelbie ran Clipso Hair Design at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Jane Kelbie
Jane Kelbie ran Clipso Hair Design at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Jane Kelbie

A Dundee hairdresser fighting cancer says she is “heartbroken” after being forced to close her Ninewells Hospital salon but has vowed not to give up on life.

Clipso Hair Design has been in the main concourse of the hospital for more than 30 years.

Owner Jane Kelbie has cut thousands of patients’ hair during her time working for and running the business.

The former Harris Academy pupil has terminal high-grade neuroendocrine cancer, meaning she can no longer work in the salon.

Jane has thanked her customers and colleagues from throughout the years.

Hairdresser has ‘so many great memories’ from running Ninewells salon

She told The Courier: “I’ve worked in the salon for over 30 years and owned it for around 21 years.

“It has been a pleasure to work and run this business.

“I’ve got so many great memories from my time as a junior hairdresser working the wards.

“I used to go and cut patients’ hair and also did Dundee Royal Infirmary, Kings Cross and Royal Victoria over the years.

“It was great that we were able to provide escapism for patients either on the wards or in the shop.

Jane, centre, with Clipso staff. Image: Jane Kelbie

“We wanted to try and make them feel better and get to know more about them.

“The salon wasn’t just for patients, we’ve had hospital staff and clients travelling through from Edinburgh.”

Jane had to reduce the number of hours she worked on the shop floor after a previous health issue around 2008.

But despite having Chiari malformation with syrinx – abnormalities of the brain at the junction of the skull with the spine – she returned to work.

‘I’m going to keep fighting with every breath’

She said: “The shop has been my life and I’m heartbroken that we’ve had to close.

“My manageress, Kelly, had been with me for 25 years and all the staff have been incredible over the years.

“The last time I was physically on the shop floor was December 23.

Jane Kelbie with colleague Elaine.  Image: Supplied

“A decision was taken with a heavy heart to close earlier this month.

“But I want to assure everyone I’m going to keep fighting with every breath – I’m not going to give up now.”

After announcing the closure of the shop earlier this month on Facebook, dozens of customers posted kind messages.

Customers ‘saddened’ by closure of Clipso Hair Design

Jenny Hampton Muir wrote: “Jane, I’m so saddened to hear your news – you are one very special girl.

“(I’m) so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you all these years.”

Claire Glass said: “I’ve only been with you all for a few years but this has been far my favourite hairdressers.”

And Anne Sandwell posted: “I have gone to your salon for many years and it’s a happy place.”

