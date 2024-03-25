Dundee hairdresser ‘heartbroken’ at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle

A Dundee hairdresser fighting cancer says she is “heartbroken” after being forced to close her Ninewells Hospital salon but has vowed not to give up on life.

Clipso Hair Design has been in the main concourse of the hospital for more than 30 years.

Owner Jane Kelbie has cut thousands of patients’ hair during her time working for and running the business.

The former Harris Academy pupil has terminal high-grade neuroendocrine cancer, meaning she can no longer work in the salon.

Jane has thanked her customers and colleagues from throughout the years.

Hairdresser has ‘so many great memories’ from running Ninewells salon

She told The Courier: “I’ve worked in the salon for over 30 years and owned it for around 21 years.

“It has been a pleasure to work and run this business.

“I’ve got so many great memories from my time as a junior hairdresser working the wards.

“I used to go and cut patients’ hair and also did Dundee Royal Infirmary, Kings Cross and Royal Victoria over the years.

“It was great that we were able to provide escapism for patients either on the wards or in the shop.

“We wanted to try and make them feel better and get to know more about them.

“The salon wasn’t just for patients, we’ve had hospital staff and clients travelling through from Edinburgh.”

Jane had to reduce the number of hours she worked on the shop floor after a previous health issue around 2008.

But despite having Chiari malformation with syrinx – abnormalities of the brain at the junction of the skull with the spine – she returned to work.

‘I’m going to keep fighting with every breath’

She said: “The shop has been my life and I’m heartbroken that we’ve had to close.

“My manageress, Kelly, had been with me for 25 years and all the staff have been incredible over the years.

“The last time I was physically on the shop floor was December 23.

“A decision was taken with a heavy heart to close earlier this month.

“But I want to assure everyone I’m going to keep fighting with every breath – I’m not going to give up now.”

After announcing the closure of the shop earlier this month on Facebook, dozens of customers posted kind messages.

Customers ‘saddened’ by closure of Clipso Hair Design

Jenny Hampton Muir wrote: “Jane, I’m so saddened to hear your news – you are one very special girl.

“(I’m) so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you all these years.”

Claire Glass said: “I’ve only been with you all for a few years but this has been far my favourite hairdressers.”

And Anne Sandwell posted: “I have gone to your salon for many years and it’s a happy place.”