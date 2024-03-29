Council-owned retail unit built as part of Dundee Olympia has been vacant for over a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council-owned retail unit built as part of Dundee Olympia has been vacant for over a decade

The Courier investigates who owns the high street as part of our Dundee Matters project.

By Sean O'Neil
Vacant retail unit at East Whale Lane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vacant retail unit at East Whale Lane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A council-owned retail unit built as part of the Olympia in Dundee has been empty for more than a decade without a single tenant taking on the property.

The space has been ready for occupancy since 2013 but the local authority has failed to convince anyone to take on the shop in the 11 years since.

Dundee City Council says it has employed a “major national firm” to try to bring the unit on East Whale Lane, next to the Gallagher Retail Park, into use for the first time.

The local authority is trying to attract a tenant at a time when the Olympia is going through a host of issues and pool closures of its own.

Council leader John Alexander has announced an independent investigation into the troubled leisure centre.

The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An investigation by The Courier revealed that the local authority also owned a retail unit at 7 Castle Street in the city centre which was empty for over seven years.

In February, Creative Dundee took over the tenancy of the Castle Street property on a short-term basis to May.

Thousands spent maintaining unit

The Olympia property is currently listed for lease at £75,000 per annum – a drop of £3,000 over the last two years.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson told The Courier: “The council has employed a major national firm of surveyors to assist with the marketing of the retail unit.

“The property is listed on several websites, is being advertised both nationally and locally and targeted marketing is being undertaken.

“As well as retail, other potential uses for the unit are also being considered.”

In 2022, an FOI by The Courier revealed that more than £10,000 of taxpayer money had been spent on maintaining and marketing the site.

Investigation into empty retail units

The Courier has been tracking empty retail spaces in Dundee city centre for nearly a year.

For our investigation we bought 18 property deeds of units which have been vacant the longest in the city centre.

7 Castle Street, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Olympia building falls just outside of the geographical lines of our investigation but would have been the third longest vacant unit if included – the position occupied by the council’s other property on Castle Street.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, Optical Express CEO David Moulsdale and developers living in Hong Kong were revealed to be the owners of other vacant properties in the city centre.

Conversation