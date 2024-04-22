Full list of Dundee roads to be resurfaced after residents complained about potholes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of Dundee roads to be resurfaced after residents complained about potholes

Work is planned at more than 20 locations across the city in 2024/25.

Full list of Dundee roads/streets where resurfacing work is planned.
Resurfacing work will take place across the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Several roads across Dundee are set to be resurfaced this year.

Dundee City Council has released its maintenance schedule for the new financial year, running until March 2025.

It lists the roads and pavements across the city where work is planned.

The work can include:

  • Resurfacing – the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place.
  • Surfacing dressing – where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface.
  • Overlay – the overlaying of the existing street or footpath with fresh hot rolled asphalt.

Among the streets set to be resurfaced is Finlow Terrace in Fintry – where residents previously hit out at the council’s “shoddy” repair job when the road was left littered with potholes.

Full list of Dundee streets set to be resurfaced this year

The full list of roads included in the programme, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:

  • Balgillo Road: Ballinard Road to Balgillo Road East – surface dressing
  • Balmerino Road: Balunie Avenue to Balmoral Terrace – resurfacing
  • Birks Terrace: Full length – resurfacing
  • Buttars Street: Buttars Road to Craigard Road – resurfacing
Buttars Street in Dundee where resurfacing work will take place
Buttars Street. Image: Google Street View
  • Campbell Street: Lawside Road to Law Cresecent – resurfacing
  • Dickson Avenue: Full Length – surface dressing
  • Drumgeith Road: Whitfield Drive to Happyhillock Road – resurfacing
  • Faraday Street: Baird Avenue to Edison Place – resurfacing
  • Finlow Terrace: Fintry Terrace to Findowrie Street – resurfacing
Potholes on Finlow Terrace in January.
Potholes on Finlow Terrace in January. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
  • Fintry Road: Fountainbleau Drive to Fintryside – surface dressing
  • Glenconner Drive: East Bound – resurfacing
  • Granton Terrace: Full Length – resurfacing
  • Kenmore Terrace – Kinpurnie Place to Campbell Street – resurfacing
  • Lochay Place: Full Length – resurfacing
  • Loon’s Road: Lawside Road to Alpin Road – resurfacing
Loon's Road, Dundee.
Loon’s Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
  • Lower Broughty Ferry Road: At Dairy Bridge – resurfacing
  • Riverside Avenue: At Perth Road junction – resurfacing
  • Roseangle: Patches full length of road – setts
  • South Marketgait: South Union Street to Greenmarket – resurfacing
  • Sycamore Place: Whole road – resurfacing
  • The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry: Rugby Terrace to Shiell Street – surface dressing
  • The Esplanade, Broughy Ferry: Brook Street to Mill Street – resurfacing
  • West Park Road: Blackness Road to Beechwood Terrace – resurfacing

Dundee streets resurfacing programme subject to change

The annual road maintenance programme is subject to change throughout the year.

The city’s Road Maintenance Partnership also undertakes reactive and routine works which are not listed above.

Locals can report potholes and defects online.

Conversation