Full list of Dundee roads to be resurfaced after residents complained about potholes

Several roads across Dundee are set to be resurfaced this year.

Dundee City Council has released its maintenance schedule for the new financial year, running until March 2025.

It lists the roads and pavements across the city where work is planned.

The work can include:

Resurfacing – the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place.

– the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place. Surfacing dressing – where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface.

– where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface. Overlay – the overlaying of the existing street or footpath with fresh hot rolled asphalt.

Among the streets set to be resurfaced is Finlow Terrace in Fintry – where residents previously hit out at the council’s “shoddy” repair job when the road was left littered with potholes.

Full list of Dundee streets set to be resurfaced this year

The full list of roads included in the programme, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:

Balgillo Road: Ballinard Road to Balgillo Road East – surface dressing

Ballinard Road to Balgillo Road East – surface dressing Balmerino Road: Balunie Avenue to Balmoral Terrace – resurfacing

Balunie Avenue to Balmoral Terrace – resurfacing Birks Terrace: Full length – resurfacing

Full length – resurfacing Buttars Street: Buttars Road to Craigard Road – resurfacing

Campbell Street: Lawside Road to Law Cresecent – resurfacing

Lawside Road to Law Cresecent – resurfacing Dickson Avenue: Full Length – surface dressing

Full Length – surface dressing Drumgeith Road: Whitfield Drive to Happyhillock Road – resurfacing

Whitfield Drive to Happyhillock Road – resurfacing Faraday Street: Baird Avenue to Edison Place – resurfacing

Baird Avenue to Edison Place – resurfacing Finlow Terrace: Fintry Terrace to Findowrie Street – resurfacing

Fintry Road: Fountainbleau Drive to Fintryside – surface dressing

Fountainbleau Drive to Fintryside – surface dressing Glenconner Drive: East Bound – resurfacing

East Bound – resurfacing Granton Terrace: Full Length – resurfacing

Full Length – resurfacing Kenmore Terrace – Kinpurnie Place to Campbell Street – resurfacing

– Kinpurnie Place to Campbell Street – resurfacing Lochay Place: Full Length – resurfacing

Full Length – resurfacing Loon’s Road: Lawside Road to Alpin Road – resurfacing

Lower Broughty Ferry Road: At Dairy Bridge – resurfacing

At Dairy Bridge – resurfacing Riverside Avenue: At Perth Road junction – resurfacing

At Perth Road junction – resurfacing Roseangle: Patches full length of road – setts

Patches full length of road – setts South Marketgait: South Union Street to Greenmarket – resurfacing

South Union Street to Greenmarket – resurfacing Sycamore Place: Whole road – resurfacing

Whole road – resurfacing The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry: Rugby Terrace to Shiell Street – surface dressing

Rugby Terrace to Shiell Street – surface dressing The Esplanade, Broughy Ferry: Brook Street to Mill Street – resurfacing

Brook Street to Mill Street – resurfacing West Park Road: Blackness Road to Beechwood Terrace – resurfacing

Dundee streets resurfacing programme subject to change

The annual road maintenance programme is subject to change throughout the year.

The city’s Road Maintenance Partnership also undertakes reactive and routine works which are not listed above.

Locals can report potholes and defects online.