Full list of Dundee roads to be resurfaced after residents complained about potholes

Several roads across Dundee are set to be resurfaced this year.
Dundee City Council has released its maintenance schedule for the new financial year, running until March 2025.
It lists the roads and pavements across the city where work is planned.
The work can include:
- Resurfacing – the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place.
- Surfacing dressing – where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface.
- Overlay – the overlaying of the existing street or footpath with fresh hot rolled asphalt.
Among the streets set to be resurfaced is Finlow Terrace in Fintry – where residents previously hit out at the council’s “shoddy” repair job when the road was left littered with potholes.
Full list of Dundee streets set to be resurfaced this year
The full list of roads included in the programme, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:
- Balgillo Road: Ballinard Road to Balgillo Road East – surface dressing
- Balmerino Road: Balunie Avenue to Balmoral Terrace – resurfacing
- Birks Terrace: Full length – resurfacing
- Buttars Street: Buttars Road to Craigard Road – resurfacing
- Campbell Street: Lawside Road to Law Cresecent – resurfacing
- Dickson Avenue: Full Length – surface dressing
- Drumgeith Road: Whitfield Drive to Happyhillock Road – resurfacing
- Faraday Street: Baird Avenue to Edison Place – resurfacing
- Finlow Terrace: Fintry Terrace to Findowrie Street – resurfacing
- Fintry Road: Fountainbleau Drive to Fintryside – surface dressing
- Glenconner Drive: East Bound – resurfacing
- Granton Terrace: Full Length – resurfacing
- Kenmore Terrace – Kinpurnie Place to Campbell Street – resurfacing
- Lochay Place: Full Length – resurfacing
- Loon’s Road: Lawside Road to Alpin Road – resurfacing
- Lower Broughty Ferry Road: At Dairy Bridge – resurfacing
- Riverside Avenue: At Perth Road junction – resurfacing
- Roseangle: Patches full length of road – setts
- South Marketgait: South Union Street to Greenmarket – resurfacing
- Sycamore Place: Whole road – resurfacing
- The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry: Rugby Terrace to Shiell Street – surface dressing
- The Esplanade, Broughy Ferry: Brook Street to Mill Street – resurfacing
- West Park Road: Blackness Road to Beechwood Terrace – resurfacing
Dundee streets resurfacing programme subject to change
The annual road maintenance programme is subject to change throughout the year.
The city’s Road Maintenance Partnership also undertakes reactive and routine works which are not listed above.
Locals can report potholes and defects online.
