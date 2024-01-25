Residents hit out at ‘shoddy’ pothole repair job on ‘one of Dundee’s worst streets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents hit out at ‘shoddy’ pothole repair job on ‘one of Dundee’s worst streets’

"My grandkids could do a better job with playdough."

By Andrew Robson
Finlow Terrace residents Stuart Stonebridge and Jim Gilruth.
Finlow Terrace residents Stuart Stonebridge and Jim Gilruth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents of a Dundee street littered with potholes have hit out at the hit the council’s “shoddy” repair job.

Finlow Terrace residents previously branded the street “one of the worst roads in the city” – claiming drivers often mounted the pavement to avoid the “craters”.

Locals say the day after The Courier reported on the condition of the road, Dundee City Council workers went along to fill in the potholes.

However, residents on the Fintry street say the quality of the repair is “dreadful”.

Residents say Finlow Terrace pothole repairs ‘a joke’

Resident Jim Gilruth said: “It’s an absolute joke but that’s Dundee City Council for you.

“They’ve patched up some holes then driven over others to patch up some more.”

The 75-year-old claims the local authority patched up holes on the road four times in 2023.

Potholes on Finlow Terrace after repair job
Locals say the road needs resurfaced. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Residents of Finlow Terrace in Dundee by the potholes
Residents previously described the street as covered in “craters”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a never-ending cycle. We complain and they come out to patch up bits of the road – within weeks it’s been ripped up once again.

“The whole road, top to bottom, needs resurfaced but as far as we’re all aware there are no plans for that this year or next.”

Fellow resident Stuart Stonebridge said: “It’s funny because a day after the first story was published, the council were out patching up the road.

Potholes along Finlow Terrace in Dundee
The council carried out repairs earlier this month. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“However, the job they’ve done is dreadful.

“It’s shoddy work. They’ve just patched bits here and there, it’s hardly an improvement on what it was before.”

The 74-year-old added: “I said it last time – but the whole road needs resurfaced.

“I don’t know how much it costs each time they send someone out but surely it’s better to do the job right the first time.”

‘My grandkids could do a better job with playdough’

Denise Marshall, 55, who has lived on Finlow Terrace for 22 years, says she has been reporting problems for a long time.

She said: “To call the work carried out ‘repair’ is laughable – my grandkids could do a better job with playdough.

Potholes on Finlow Terrace Dundee
The road surface is still broken up in several places despite repair work taking place. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“It’s just shoddy workmanship all around.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Temporary repairs were carried out on January 16/17, with a view to carrying out permanent repairs at a later date.”

Road defects can be reported to the council directly through the road and pavement defects website.

  • Does your street have a problem with potholes? Comment below or email andrew.robson@dcthomson.co.uk

