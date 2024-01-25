Residents hit out at ‘shoddy’ pothole repair job on ‘one of Dundee’s worst streets’

Residents of a Dundee street littered with potholes have hit out at the hit the council’s “shoddy” repair job.

Finlow Terrace residents previously branded the street “one of the worst roads in the city” – claiming drivers often mounted the pavement to avoid the “craters”.

Locals say the day after The Courier reported on the condition of the road, Dundee City Council workers went along to fill in the potholes.

However, residents on the Fintry street say the quality of the repair is “dreadful”.

Residents say Finlow Terrace pothole repairs ‘a joke’

Resident Jim Gilruth said: “It’s an absolute joke but that’s Dundee City Council for you.

“They’ve patched up some holes then driven over others to patch up some more.”

The 75-year-old claims the local authority patched up holes on the road four times in 2023.

He added: “It’s a never-ending cycle. We complain and they come out to patch up bits of the road – within weeks it’s been ripped up once again.

“The whole road, top to bottom, needs resurfaced but as far as we’re all aware there are no plans for that this year or next.”

Fellow resident Stuart Stonebridge said: “It’s funny because a day after the first story was published, the council were out patching up the road.

“However, the job they’ve done is dreadful.

“It’s shoddy work. They’ve just patched bits here and there, it’s hardly an improvement on what it was before.”

The 74-year-old added: “I said it last time – but the whole road needs resurfaced.

“I don’t know how much it costs each time they send someone out but surely it’s better to do the job right the first time.”

‘My grandkids could do a better job with playdough’

Denise Marshall, 55, who has lived on Finlow Terrace for 22 years, says she has been reporting problems for a long time.

She said: “To call the work carried out ‘repair’ is laughable – my grandkids could do a better job with playdough.

“It’s just shoddy workmanship all around.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Temporary repairs were carried out on January 16/17, with a view to carrying out permanent repairs at a later date.”

Road defects can be reported to the council directly through the road and pavement defects website.