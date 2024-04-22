Dundee pub bids to reopen beer garden outside The McManus

A Dundee pub has lodged plans to bring back its beer garden outside The McManus.

The Barrelman previously operated an outdoor food and drink area at Albert Square during 2021 and 2022.

Now the Commercial Street bar has submitted plans to Dundee City Council to reopen the beer garden this summer.

The Barrelman bids to reopen beer garden

In a supporting statement, owner Tommy Fox said customers would be able to order food and drink to the seats via an app.

He also said the beer garden would be smaller than previous years with 10 tables and a host station included.

Tommy said: “We have successfully and without incident operated the space in this capacity for two concurrent years in 2021 and 2022.”

The council has been advertising the space outside The McManus for use “by an existing cafeteria, restaurant, public house or catering establishment” for a year’s period.

The local authority will make a decision on the plans in the weeks ahead.

