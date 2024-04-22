Dundee pub bids to reopen beer garden outside The McManus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pub bids to reopen beer garden outside The McManus

The Barrelman says it ran a similar set-up in 2021 and 2022 "without incident".

By James Simpson
The Barrelman ran a beer garden at Albert Square in 2021 and 2022. Image: The Barrelman/Facebook
A Dundee pub has lodged plans to bring back its beer garden outside The McManus.

The Barrelman previously operated an outdoor food and drink area at Albert Square during 2021 and 2022.

Now the Commercial Street bar has submitted plans to Dundee City Council to reopen the beer garden this summer.

The Barrelman bids to reopen beer garden

In a supporting statement, owner Tommy Fox said customers would be able to order food and drink to the seats via an app.

He also said the beer garden would be smaller than previous years with 10 tables and a host station included.

Tommy said: “We have successfully and without incident operated the space in this capacity for two concurrent years in 2021 and 2022.”

Ten tables would be included in the beer garden outside The McManus. Image: The Barrelman/Facebook

The council has been advertising the space outside The McManus for use “by an existing cafeteria, restaurant, public house or catering establishment” for a year’s period.

The local authority will make a decision on the plans in the weeks ahead.

Last week, councillors approved a licence for Casa bar in Dundee to show Euro 2024 matches on a big screen in its beer garden for up to 100 fans.

Conversation