Home News Fife

Man, 58, fighting for life after ‘altercation’ in Glenrothes

Police were called to Colliston Avenue just after 9am on Monday.

By Ben MacDonald
Police have cordoned off part of Colliston Avenue in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police have cordoned off part of Colliston Avenue in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an “altercation” in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Colliston Avenue just after 9am on Monday.

The 58-year-old was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A police officer at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Detectives are investigating the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A cordon has been put up on part of the street and police are standing guard outside a house.

Forensics officers have also attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Monday, police were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Colliston Avenue.

Police tape on Colliston Avenue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police were called to the area on Monday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

