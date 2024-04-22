Man, 58, fighting for life after ‘altercation’ in Glenrothes

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an “altercation” in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Colliston Avenue just after 9am on Monday.

The 58-year-old was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A cordon has been put up on part of the street and police are standing guard outside a house.

Forensics officers have also attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Monday, police were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Colliston Avenue.

“Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

