Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock

A sex pest has who assaulted nurses at Ninewells has finally been sentenced after being too drunk in the dock last week.

Sheriff George Way said he was left with no alternative than prison after former soldier Scott Wilson failed to comply with a community payback order.

Wilson, 56, from Cupar, was drunk when he assaulted two Ninewells nurses in September 2023 by trying to kiss them and told a third she had “a cracking pair of t**s”.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under social work supervision for two years, as well as the Moving Forward Making Changes rehab programme.

He subsequently breached the order, for which and was due to be sentenced last week but appeared drunk in the dock on both attempts – morning and afternoon – and was remanded in custody until Monday’s hearing.

Bus assault

Wilson had been due to be sentenced on Friday last week for groping a male teenager on a bus in Fife.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he had initially shaken his victim’s hand before placing his hand on his thigh, then rubbing up and down towards his groin.

The teenager shouted “get off me” but Wilson responded by asking for a fight and then approached police himself when he left the X54 bus.

The bus driver told police what had actually happened.

Prison despite apology

Solicitor Jim Caird previously told the court his client served in the South African army and was coping better with curbing his alcohol intake.

Wilson appeared from the dock in handcuffs on Monday morning for sentencing before Sheriff Way.

Mr Caird said: “He has instructed me to apologise for his behaviour on the last occasion and certainly he’s had the opportunity of considering how he has been behaving.

“I am referring particularly to his alcohol problems. He had been sober and expressing to me how well he was doing.

“Prison has certainly been an experience he’s not been enjoying and has been quite frightened by it all.”

Sheriff Way sentenced him to a total of 17 months in prison – eight months for the bus assault – and made him subject to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The sheriff said: “The report I have makes it clear that he’s just not ready for true rehab.

“He’s put himself in the situation that there’s no alternative. Please be clear, everything else has been tried.”

In November 2019, drunken Wilson made racist remarks during a vodka-fuelled tirade at the city’s dental hospital.

