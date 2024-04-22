Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock

Scott Wilson sexually assaulted nurses at Ninewells.

By Ciaran Shanks
Scott Wilson.
Scott Wilson.

A sex pest has who assaulted nurses at Ninewells has finally been sentenced after being too drunk in the dock last week.

Sheriff George Way said he was left with no alternative than prison after former soldier Scott Wilson failed to comply with a community payback order.

Wilson, 56, from Cupar, was drunk when he assaulted two Ninewells nurses in September 2023 by trying to kiss them and told a third she had “a cracking pair of t**s”.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under social work supervision for two years, as well as the Moving Forward Making Changes rehab programme.

He subsequently breached the order, for which and was due to be sentenced last week but appeared drunk in the dock on both attempts – morning and afternoon – and was remanded in custody until Monday’s hearing.

Bus assault

Wilson had been due to be sentenced on Friday last week for groping a male teenager on a bus in Fife.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he had initially shaken his victim’s hand before placing his hand on his thigh, then rubbing up and down towards his groin.

The teenager shouted “get off me” but Wilson responded by asking for a fight and then approached police himself when he left the X54 bus.

The bus driver told police what had actually happened.

Prison despite apology

Solicitor Jim Caird previously told the court his client served in the South African army and was coping better with curbing his alcohol intake.

Wilson appeared from the dock in handcuffs on Monday morning for sentencing before Sheriff Way.

Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Caird said: “He has instructed me to apologise for his behaviour on the last occasion and certainly he’s had the opportunity of considering how he has been behaving.

“I am referring particularly to his alcohol problems. He had been sober and expressing to me how well he was doing.

“Prison has certainly been an experience he’s not been enjoying and has been quite frightened by it all.”

Sheriff Way sentenced him to a total of 17 months in prison – eight months for the bus assault – and made him subject to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The sheriff said: “The report I have makes it clear that he’s just not ready for true rehab.

“He’s put himself in the situation that there’s no alternative. Please be clear, everything else has been tried.”

In November 2019, drunken Wilson made racist remarks during a vodka-fuelled tirade at the city’s dental hospital.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

