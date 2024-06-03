Dundee photographer behind bank note images to abseil off Forth Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee photographer behind bank note images to abseil off Forth Bridge

Dundee photographer and BBC Landward presenter Shahbaz Majeed will abseil from the Forth Bridge to raise funds for the Perth-based Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

By Michael Alexander
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Shahbaz Majeed

He is the Dundee photographer and BBC Landward presenter whose image of the Forth Bridge famously appeared on the Clydesdale Bank £5 and Bank of Scotland £20 polymer notes.

But not content with having flown over, sailed under and climbed to the top platform of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Shahbaz Majeed is preparing to abseil off the Forth Bridge to raise funds for the Perth-based Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Shahbaz has always been aware of the “amazing” work the SCAA do.

He’s also heard stories about those who had taken up this abseiling challenge in the past.

Banknote featuring a picture of the rail bridge by Shahbaz Majeed

So when the chance presented itself with the opportunity to raise money for charity at the same time, his logic was simple – don’t pass up the opportunity!

“I am going to attempt to abseil off the Forth Bridge on Sunday June 16, which happens to be Father’s Day,” said the 41-year-old, who has a background in web development at Dundee University and running his Frame Focus Capture Photography business.

Bank note featuring image by Shahbaz Majeed.

“Although I have been fortunate to never have had to use the services of the charity, I know very well how important their work is across Scotland and how much of a difference it could make if my loved ones or if I ever needed them.

“The SCAA have kindly allowed me, alongside 19 others, to abseil off the bridge to raise funds in their name.

“I hope to not disappoint by raising some money for them whilst hopefully making a spectacle of myself for the amusement of others.

“The donations will help to raise vital funds that help the SCAA continue to fly their paramedics to people in need, every day of the year and throughout the whole of Scotland.”

How did Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed get into taking pictures?

Born and bred in Dundee, Shahbaz went to Wallacetown nursery, Glebelands Primary and on to Morgan Academy where he got into computing.

Known as a “computer geek” at school, teachers with an IT problem would say “go and find Shahbaz!”

Drawn to the “amazing reputation” of Dundee University’s computer courses, he had a fantastic time as a student.

He enjoyed the course, enjoyed the community feel of the campus and despite still living at home managed to make lots of friends.

Shahbaz Majeed. Image: Shahbaz Majeed

It was at university, however, that he also got into photography.

Initially this was through web design. He bought a cheap camera from Jessops in Reform Street.

As a “typical bloke who never reads the manuals”, he thought it would be useful to enrol in a photography course at Dundee College.

Award winning Tay Rail Bridge shot by Shahbaz Majeed

It was around this time that he also found out about Dundee Photographic Society and, after being amazed by the quality of photography amongst members, decided to cancel his college course and concentrate on the club.

However, a real turning point came in 2011 when he won the Network Rail category of the Landscape Photographer of the Year/Take a View competition.

What does Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance do?

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is Scotland’s only charity-funded air ambulance service. They rely on public support to keep flying and responding to time-critical emergencies wherever they occur in Scotland.

From their bases in Perth and Aberdeen, they can reach 90% of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes, providing a vital lifeline to communities all over the country.

SCAA crew. Perth. Image: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Their mission is to deliver more care, more quickly, to more people across Scotland – but they can only keep flying and saving lives with support.

“I am extremely proud and grateful for every penny I have raised before in other fundraising attempts and as with all of those, I hope with this one I can also help make a difference,” added Shahbaz, who is the son of well-known retired Broughty Ferry shopkeeper Abdul Majeed.

“It would make a wonderful story for when I am much older to say not only did I have my photo of the bridges on currency, which ended up in the McManus, got to showcase Scotland to viewers all over world as a presenter on Landward, but also abseiled off one of the Forth bridges to raise money for charity.

“Something not many people get the opportunity to do but that was my little contribution for my beloved Scotland.”

Shahbaz can be sponsored via https://www.justgiving.com/page/shahbaz-forth-bridge-scaa

Conversation