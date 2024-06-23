Ikea announces ‘collect near you’ service in Dundee and Perth

Fans of Ikea can now pick up their goods from Dundee and Perth.

The Swedish multinational furniture retailer has confirmed it has set up ‘collect near you’ points at Tesco car parks in the two cities.

And a spokesperson says the firm could soon have an even greater local presence.

“Ikea’s journey of creating a truly omnichannel experience for our customers is significantly ramping up as we meet our customers where and when they need us,” they added.

“More locations due to open up soon.”

How does Ikea’s ‘collect near you’ service work?

Ikea’s collect near you service allows customers to pick up their order from a mobile pick-up point in designated Tesco car parks.

The service is free for orders over £100 and has a cost of £5 for all other orders.

Customers receive collection instructions including the address, locker number and unique PIN to open their locker in their confirmation email.

There are two collection windows to choose from for any given day, which are 7am to 11am and 7pm to 9pm.

Is it now time for Ikea to open a store in the local area? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.