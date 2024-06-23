Ikea announces ‘collect near you’ service in Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ikea announces ‘collect near you’ service in Dundee and Perth

Good news for fans of the Swedish furniture retailer.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ikea in Greenwich, south-east London.
Customers can pick up Ikea goods in Dundee and Perth. Image: PA

Fans of Ikea can now pick up their goods from Dundee and Perth.

The Swedish multinational furniture retailer has confirmed it has set up ‘collect near you’ points at Tesco car parks in the two cities.

And a spokesperson says the firm could soon have an even greater local presence.

“Ikea’s journey of creating a truly omnichannel experience for our customers is significantly ramping up as we meet our customers where and when they need us,” they added.

“More locations due to open up soon.”

How does Ikea’s ‘collect near you’ service work?

Ikea’s collect near you service allows customers to pick up their order from a mobile pick-up point in designated Tesco car parks.

The service is free for orders over £100 and has a cost of £5 for all other orders.

Customers receive collection instructions including the address, locker number and unique PIN to open their locker in their confirmation email.

There are two collection windows to choose from for any given day, which are 7am to 11am and 7pm to 9pm.

Is it now time for Ikea to open a store in the local area? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Conversation