Home News Dundee

Person living in tent at Dundee graveyard urged to reach out for help

Some locals say it is an inappropriate place to set up camp.

By James Simpson
A tent was pitched at Eastern Cemetery in recent days. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A person who has been living in a tent in a Dundee cemetery is being urged to reach out for help.

Concerned locals say the person has been camping on top of a burial plot in Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road in recent days.

The council says it went to speak to the person but they have moved on.

Some locals expressed concerns about the graveyard being used for camping.

One woman who was walking her dog in the cemetery said: “We obviously don’t know the person’s circumstances.

‘It’s not morally right’

“The graveyard could be safer than camping in other parts of the city.

“Equally I could understand why people would be outraged as a person has opted to camp on someone’s final resting place.”

One man, who has family buried at the cemetery, said it was “immoral” to be camping there regardless of the circumstances.

He said: “It’s disgusting that someone has opted to pitch up there.

“There are plenty of other areas to be camping than on someone’s burial plot.

“Even if there was an argument over camping safely, what happens if an irate family member finds this tent on a loved one’s plot?

“If it’s not illegal it’s certainly not morally right.”

Eastern Cemetery.
The tent was near headstones. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Councillor Lynne Short, the city council’s spokesperson for culture, sport and history, said: “There are support services in the city for anyone facing issues with homelessness.

“If it is a case of wild camping, a graveyard is not the the most understanding place to be doing this.”

When The Courier attended on Monday, the tent appeared to be empty.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the matter had been reported.

Person using tent in Dundee graveyard encouraged to contact council

He said: “An officer from our homeless support service has attended the location in an effort to offer support to the individual.

“However, this was not possible as the individual had moved on.

“We would encourage the person or anyone facing homelessness to contact the council.

“Our homeless services unit can be reached 24 hours a day by phone on 01382 432001.”

Conversation