Work on old Dundee College building could start within weeks after years of failed plans

Work could finally start on the redevelopment of a former Dundee College building this summer after years of failed plans.

The site on Constitution Road has fallen into disrepair since it closed in 2011.

Building projects company Scodd Ltd bought it two years ago for £500,000 – and hopes to turn it into student accommodation.

The developer is now seeking permission to knock down a walkway ahead of the wider redevelopment of the site.

Director Hal Stokes told The Courier: “If we get this demolition warrant approved we would be looking to start works by the end of the summer.

“The middle podium – which joins the two buildings – would be getting demolished.

“Getting this part demolished would help move the massive jigsaw forward.”

Hal says the site has been broken into numerous times by people wanting to look around the building in recent years – but is urging explorers to stay away.

Warning to stay away from ‘really dangerous’ former Dundee College building

He said: “It is a big lump of a building and is really dangerous in its present condition.

“There is an issue with asbestos at the site.

“While we’ve got two security companies there now, and have secured it, people are using power tools to get in.

“We would urge people to stop entering the building given its condition.”

The site has been the subject of many failed redevelopment bids in recent years, but Hal is confident this latest project will work.

He said: “There is a lot of potential in Dundee and you can evidently see that with the V&A and the Eden Project choosing the city.

“The investor market is warming up.

“If we get this investment to create the student flats, there are also plans for a cafe and a gym onsite.

“This is a two-year build – if we’re lucky, the project could be completed in 2026.”

The building is one of many eyesores across Dundee that are lying unused.