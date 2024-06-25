Work on old Dundee College building could start within weeks after years of failed plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on old Dundee College building could start within weeks after years of failed plans

Urban explorers are also being urged to stay away from the "dangerous" site which is filled with asbestos.

By James Simpson
The old Dundee College building on Constitution Road. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The old Dundee College building on Constitution Road. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Work could finally start on the redevelopment of a former Dundee College building this summer after years of failed plans.

The site on Constitution Road has fallen into disrepair since it closed in 2011.

Building projects company Scodd Ltd bought it two years ago for £500,000 – and hopes to turn it into student accommodation.

The developer is now seeking permission to knock down a walkway ahead of the wider redevelopment of the site.

A walkway between the two main buildings could be knocked down. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Director Hal Stokes told The Courier: “If we get this demolition warrant approved we would be looking to start works by the end of the summer.

“The middle podium – which joins the two buildings – would be getting demolished.

“Getting this part demolished would help move the massive jigsaw forward.”

Hal says the site has been broken into numerous times by people wanting to look around the building in recent years – but is urging explorers to stay away.

Warning to stay away from ‘really dangerous’ former Dundee College building

He said: “It is a big lump of a building and is really dangerous in its present condition.

“There is an issue with asbestos at the site.

“While we’ve got two security companies there now, and have secured it, people are using power tools to get in.

“We would urge people to stop entering the building given its condition.”

The site has been the subject of many failed redevelopment bids in recent years, but Hal is confident this latest project will work.

The former collage building on Constitution Road is a Dundee eyesore
The building is in a state of disrepair. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “There is a lot of potential in Dundee and you can evidently see that with the V&A and the Eden Project choosing the city.

“The investor market is warming up.

“If we get this investment to create the student flats, there are also plans for a cafe and a gym onsite.

“This is a two-year build – if we’re lucky, the project could be completed in 2026.”

The building is one of many eyesores across Dundee that are lying unused.

