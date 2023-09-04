Dundee’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

With the likes of the V&A, Discovery Point and The McManus, Dundee is home to some of the country’s best-loved landmarks.

But the city also plays host to a number of eyesores.

Several prominent and once-loved buildings have become blemishes on Dundee’s skyline in recent years.

And after a fire involving one of them last week, we are taking a closer look at the most prominent eyesores in the City of Discovery and what the future holds for them.

Dens Road Market

Dens Road Market first opened in 1969 and was once called “Dundee’s Petticoat Lane” – a reference to the famous market in the east end of London.

But by the early 2010s, the market had begun to struggle with the owners going into administration before it closed in 2013.

Then came plans to convert the abandoned market into an activity centre with a bowling alley, trampolines, slides, mini golf and a cafe.

But those plans were scrapped before part of the roof collapsed in 2022.

The building has since been hit by fires and vandalism – the most recent one on August 31 2023.

The site’s owner has previously revealed plans to turn it into flats but formal plans have yet to be submitted and the building remains partly fenced off.

‘The Conshie’ on Constitution Road

The former Dundee College building on Constitution Road, affectionately known as ‘The Conshie’, is one of the most prominent parts of the city’s skyline.

But it stands as a marker of the neglect it has suffered over the years – covered in graffiti and broken windows.

The campus was bustling with students when it opened in August 1969.

But by the turn of the century it was in dire need of refurbishment and by 2008 the college was closed.

Numerous previous proposals to transform the site have failed to bear fruit, but the latest plans hope to turn it into student accommodation.

Macalpine Road shops

Once a busy shopping parade, the buildings on Macalpine Road have become dilapidated since the occupants left several years ago.

In June 2023, it was claimed Openreach was demanding £30,000 to disconnect a cable at the site that would allow for the buildings to be demolished.

In August, local councillor Daniel Coleman claimed the prospect of the council buying the site to knock it down was unlikely, after an email from the council’s director of city development stated: “I know the shops well and share your view that the owners must take action to remove this eyesore.

“Unfortunately, the legislation around compulsory purchase order is very complex and takes a significant budget and a long period of time to secure a result.”

No formal plans have been lodged for the site, which remains behind fencing.

Eagle Mill

Eagle Mill on Victoria Street was once part of the bustling jute industry in the city.

Constructed in 1864, the factory famously had a large wooden eagle that looked down on thousands of workers.

But as the industry declined, Eagle Mill closed its doors in 1978 and the building has been largely disused since.

Plans have previously been approved to transform the site into apartments, a bakery and a ‘vertical farm’ – though no major work has yet taken place.

King’s Theatre

The King’s Theatre building on St Andrews Street was built in 1908 and converted into a cinema in 1928.

It was once the beating heart of Dundee’s entertainment sector but in 1982 the cinema was closed and subsequently run as a bingo hall.

Part of the building has operated as a nightclub since 2008.

But many parts of the site are in disrepair with plants growing from the stonework.

In recent years the Theatres Trust has been campaigning to purchase and restore the theatre for live performances.

However, as with many of the projects on this list, the future of the site remains unclear as of 2023.

Custom House

The A-listed Georgian mansion house next to Dundee Waterfront dates from the 1840s and was originally the base of Dundee Port Authority.

But it has been empty since 2008.

Neighbouring Apex Hotels bought the Dock Street building in 2014, but it was sold to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020.

The plan was to turn the mansion house into 20 luxury apartments, however in June the firm behind the proposals appointed liquidators.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone else plans to take on the project.

Old Lochee Parish Church

The Old Parish Church in Lochee, also known as St Ninian’s Church, was built between 1829 and 1830.

The B-listed building was later replaced by the new Lochee Parish Church on Coupar Angus Road.

In 2015 plans for flats at the building were approved, but before work could begin, the church was badly damaged in a huge fire in 2017.

The Bright Street property has been targeted by fireraisers again since and remains in a serious state of disrepair.

According to the planning history of the site, there are no current proposals for its redevelopment.

Roseangle ‘murder house’

Number 2 Roseangle has a history as grim as its appearance.

The house bore witness to a horrific double murder in 1980, when retired doctor Andrew Wood and his wife Dorothy were beaten to death in their home by Broadmoor inmate Henry John Gallagher.

Over the years there have been several plans for Dundee’s so-called murder house – which went to auction in 2017 – including commercial offices, a guest house, an HMO, a restaurant and a takeaway.

But none have come to fruition with the last planning application being submitted in 2014, suggesting the building – which remains in a serious state of disrepair – does not have a positive future.

Queen Victoria Works

Once deemed the world’s oldest operating jute mill, the former Queen Victoria Works were already disused and derelict when they went up in flames in 2022.

The extent of the damage could be viewed with The Courier’s exclusive drone footage.

The former mill has been empty since 1990.

Plans to convert the site into student flats and housing have never materialised and the mill still sits in ruins today.

Maryfield Tram Depot

Built in 1901 and once a bustling transport hub, Maryfield Tram Depot has perhaps the brightest future of all the eyesores listed.

The site on Forfar Road is set to become the new home of Dundee Transport Museum.

But the perilous state of the building was highlighted in early 2023 when part of the roof caved in during works for the museum.

In August 2023, a £250,000 funding boost took the total raised for the project above £1.5 million.

It is hoped the museum, currently located at Market Mews, will move to its new home in 2025.