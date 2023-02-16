Work on proposed new Dundee Museum of Transport site resumes after partial roof collapse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work on a proposed new home for Dundee Museum of Transport has resumed following a partial roof collapse.

Repairs are being carried out on the former Maryfield Tram Depot on Forfar Road.

It is hoped the building will become home to the museum – which is currently in temporary accommodation on Market Mews – as early as 2024.

Nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s incident, where part of the roof caved in.

Necessary repairs to safeguard tram depot

A structural engineer has now deemed the site safe for work to resume.

The repairs are deemed necessary to safeguard the building – which dates from 1901 – before work to transform it into the museum.

Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, told The Courier: “There was a collapse of a section of the Maryfield depot roof late on Tuesday morning.

“This happened while contractors were on site making long-term repairs to the 1901 section of the building.

“The collapse happened 30 metres from where contractors were working and was unrelated to the work they are carrying out. No one was hurt in the incident.

“The building is on the Buildings at Risk Register and the collapse shows the importance of the work we are undertaking in efforts to safeguard the future of the building.”

Paul says the first phase of work to transform the site into the museum is expected to cost in the region of £2 million – though the total cost of the project has previously been estimated at double that.

Talks with major funders

About £800,000 has already been committed to the project and bosses are in talks about sourcing more cash from several major funders.

Those behind the redevelopment also hope to discuss planning permission with Dundee City Council when the current work nears completion.

Paul hopes that major works on the building can start before the end of the year.

He said: “These will initially focus on the 1901 section of the building which faces on to Forfar Road.

“This initial phase will focus on the relocation of the museum displays allowing us to reopen to the public in 2024.

“The newly relocated museum is expected to attract 50,000 visitors annually and will deliver an important boost to the cultural offer, delivering a strategic investment in visitor facilities away from the Central Waterfront.”

It is expected the initial repair work will be completed in a few weeks’ time.