Home News Dundee

‘Soul-destroying’ swastikas and racist graffiti scrawled on wall at Dundee nature reserve

By Matteo Bell
February 16 2023, 1.33pm Updated: February 17 2023, 6.05am
The Miley graffiti. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Miley graffiti. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Volunteers have called swastikas and racist graffiti at The Miley nature reserve in Dundee ‘soul-destroying’.

Graffiti, including a racial slur and references to the KKK, has been daubed on the wall at The Miley.

Tom and Mary Harwood, who have maintained The Miley as part of the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Dundee wing for more than 20 years, were stunned when they saw the vandalism.

The racist graffiti was found by volunteers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The incident comes as the nature reserve celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The graffiti was cleared by Dundee City Council on Thursday afternoon and police say it has not been reported to them.

Racist graffiti ‘soul-destroying’ for Miley volunteers

Mary said: “It doesn’t show respect for those of us who look after the place – and it doesn’t show respect for anyone else who uses The Miley.

“It’s not just disrespectful, I think some of the things they’ve put up are actually illegal.”

Tom and Mary Harwood with fellow volunteer John Wyman. Image: Alan Richardson.

She said: “It’s not just rude, it’s hate.

“We get a lot of graffiti and we don’t mind it that much.

“It’s usually just tags.

“This is on the main wall. We’ve had graffiti there for many years, but this is the first time we’ve had something like this.”

A council employee removing the graffiti. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tom said: “It’s ridiculous.

“You try to make the neighbourhood better and some clown comes along and ruins it.

“It’s soul-destroying.”

Mary reported the graffiti to the council as soon as she spotted it.

She added: “The wall is council property so it’s their responsibility.

We’re just a charity. We don’t have the resources to take care of it on our own.”

