Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions

By Matteo Bell
February 16 2023, 2.02pm
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has announced it will stop issuing paper tickets to concessions to save time and reduce waste.

From Monday, passengers over the age of 60 and under 22 will no longer be given paper tickets for their rides.

Disabled riders will also stop receiving paper tickets under the new scheme.

What will change?

The process of buying a ticket on the bus will be similar to before.

Image: Xplore

Passengers will present their concession cards and state their destination as normal, however they will no longer need to wait for a ticket to be printed.

Instead they will be able to take their seat as soon as the driver has logged their destination.

Why go paper-less?

Xplore Dundee has named a few factors in their decision to embrace paperless transport for concessions.

Bosses say journey times will get shorter as drivers and passengers will no longer need to wait for tickets to be printed.

The number 22 Xplore Dundee service. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The move is also better for the environment, reducing paper waste and make it easier to keep buses clean.

Xplore also says fewer paper tickets will reduce strain on drivers.

How have passengers reacted?

Reaction so far has been mostly positive.

A post on the Xplore Dundee Facebook page announcing the new policy has received more than 100 likes, with many voicing their approval in the comments.

One user said: “About time too. Never seen any point in the 60s plus card issuing a ticket.”

Another added: “Thank god, there was no need for a ticket when you have a pass.”

