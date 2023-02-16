James McPake link to Motherwell job ‘natural’ but Dave Mackay says boss is building something at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dave Mackay has addressed the speculation surrounding Pars manager James McPake.

The Dunfermline assistant said attention is always likely to come when a side is doing well.

The Pars are seven points clear at the top of League One and have only lost one match in the competition all season.

Motherwell parted ways with Stevie Hammell after a 3-1 defeat to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

This week Courier Sport revealed that McPake was among those being discussed as a potential replacement.

“I think when teams are going well, and obviously results are going well as have been this season, then it’s natural that the teams will probably take notice of that when vacancies become available,” Mackay told Courier Sport.

“But I think that’s all it is, his name’s been linked with jobs and I’m sure there will be other clubs looking as well.

“We just have to focus on what we’re doing. We feel as though we’re building something here.

“It’s going to plan – or probably even slightly ahead of schedule from where we thought we would be.

“So it’s just a credit to everyone at a club, that’s to players backroom staff, people above – everybody’s pulling the same direction.

“We’re getting the benefits. These links only really come if a club’s doing well and we happen to be in that position.”