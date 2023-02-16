Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers are investigating a suspected gas leak near the railway line in Carnoustie – just two weeks after a ruptured main forced an evacuation.

Residents of Taymouth Street became aware of SGN workers digging up the road surface shortly after 8am on Thursday.

It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm after smelling gas on Thursday morning and homes were checked for safety.

A small area of the road surface has been dug up near the railway line and the road remains open to traffic.

Resident Anne Cuthill said the ongoing activity has been of some concern after homes and the town’s leisure centre were evacuated earlier this month due to a ruptured gas line.

Gas leak ‘not linked’

Anne, 66, said there has been no interruption to her services.

She said: “We were aware of the leisure centre and homes being evacuated during the previous incident.

“Workers on site are telling us it’s not linked.

“Given the events last time it was still a wee bit concerning to see what was going on.

“They’ve checked our homes and said there was nothing to worry about.

“There’s still a feeling that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place though.

“Workers have been here since around at least 8.30am digging up the road.”

‘People are being vigilant’

June Callaghan, 67, thinks the recent ruptured gas main may have made people more vigilant.

She said: “It’s good people are being vigilant but it doesn’t appear there is any sort of immediate concerns.

“They came and checked our home as well. The SGN operatives have been keeping us updated.

“It appears it has maybe been a small leak.”

SGN investigates smell of gas

SGN spokesman Bradley Barlow confirmed engineers have made the area safe as they investigate the issue.

He said: “Earlier today, we were called to reports of a smell of gas in Taymouth Street, Carnoustie.

“Our engineers have made the area safe and are carrying out routine checks to assess whether repairs will be required.

“We’d like to remind people that if you smell gas, call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.”