Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main

By James Simpson
February 16 2023, 2.22pm Updated: February 16 2023, 4.51pm
Taymouth Street, Carnoustie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Taymouth Street, Carnoustie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Engineers are investigating a suspected gas leak near the railway line in Carnoustie – just two weeks after a ruptured main forced an evacuation.

Residents of Taymouth Street became aware of SGN workers digging up the road surface shortly after 8am on Thursday.

SGN engineers are working on a small section of the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm after smelling gas on Thursday morning and homes were checked for safety.

A small area of the road surface has been dug up near the railway line and the road remains open to traffic.

Resident Anne Cuthill said the ongoing activity has been of some concern after homes and the town’s leisure centre were evacuated earlier this month due to a ruptured gas line.

Gas leak ‘not linked’

Anne, 66, said there has been no interruption to her services.

She said: “We were aware of the leisure centre and homes being evacuated during the previous incident.

“Workers on site are telling us it’s not linked.

“Given the events last time it was still a wee bit concerning to see what was going on.

“They’ve checked our homes and said there was nothing to worry about.

“There’s still a feeling that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place though.

“Workers have been here since around at least 8.30am digging up the road.”

‘People are being vigilant’

June Callaghan, 67, thinks the recent ruptured gas main may have made people more vigilant.

She said: “It’s good people are being vigilant but it doesn’t appear there is any sort of immediate concerns.

“They came and checked our home as well. The SGN operatives have been keeping us updated.

“It appears it has maybe been a small leak.”

SGN investigates smell of gas

SGN spokesman Bradley Barlow confirmed engineers have made the area safe as they investigate the issue.

He said: “Earlier today, we were called to reports of a smell of gas in Taymouth Street, Carnoustie.

“Our engineers have made the area safe and are carrying out routine checks to assess whether repairs will be required.

“We’d like to remind people that if you smell gas, call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
River North Esk heralds start of 2023 season with catch and release message to…
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
Council house rents for 2023/24 will be set next week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council tenants face 4.1% rent rise
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Teachers offered new pay deal in bid to halt strike action
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Storm Otto: Warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
The daffodils at Camperdown Park in Dundee are waking up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and…
Lapidus leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing next month.
Montrose paedophile downloaded days-worth of vile videos, including clips involving animals

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented