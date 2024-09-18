Eyesore Dundee shops may finally be demolished after ‘£30k bill’ stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Eyesore Dundee shops may finally be demolished after ‘£30k bill’ stand-off

There has been a "long campaign" to have the Macalpine Road buildings knocked down.

By James Simpson
The Mcalpine Road shops in Dundee
The Mcalpine Road shops. Dundee. Image: Daniel Coleman/Facebook

A row of eyesore Dundee shops may finally be demolished after a stand-off over cables that run through the site.

The former retail units on Macalpine Road have blighted the landscape in recent years after falling into disrepair.

Site owner Purewal Properties and BT-owned Openreach were at an impasse over a reported £30,000 bill to disconnect cables at the site, which would allow the buildings to be knocked down.

However, the situation has now been “successfully resolved” – potentially paving the way for the site to finally be cleared.

Councillor Daniel Coleman is standing outside the derelict former shops
Councillor Daniel Coleman standing outside the disused shops. Image: Daniel Coleman/Facebook

Councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward and has been liaising with both parties on the issue, says a “long campaign” to have the shops demolished could soon be over.

He said: “As residents are aware, the Strathmartine Focus Team has long campaigned to ensure that the derelict block of shops on Macalpine Road are demolished as they have been a long-standing eyesore.

“We are pleased to report that progress has finally been made on the redirection of an Openreach cable that was holding up the removal of the shop units.

“It is therefore hoped that demolition should finally take place soon.”

Openreach ‘glad’ Macalpine Road shops stand-off resolved

An Openreach spokeswoman said: “We carried out a detailed site survey in 2021 to consider what was needed to reroute our infrastructure.

“Following discussions with interested parties a way forward was agreed.

“Civil works and cabling were completed to reroute active services to around a dozen local businesses in July.

“We’re glad this was successfully resolved.”

The shops are one of several eyesores across Dundee – some of which have redevelopment plans.

More from Dundee

The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
‘Dickensian’ Dundee disability unit left smelling of urine and infested with rodents by NHS…
Bonnethill Court
Woman made hepatitis threats after Dundee multi police struggle
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Land east of Dykes Road . Land east of Dykes Road . Supplied by Springfield Properties Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Western Gateway expansion and Pilates studio progress
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job
David Duncan
Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears
SNP activists hold a rally on Dundee Law to mark the one-year countdown to the Scottish independence referendum
Why did Dundee become the 'Yes City' 10 years ago today?
7
Michael Marra MSP Dundee Labour
Dundee-based Labour MSP admits party was 'corrupted' in city by unchallenged power
tattoo for 82-year-old Dundee woman
Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Olympia bosses take action after users caught sneaking into gym without paying
4
The three guinea pigs were abandoned at Templeton Woods in Dundee.
Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded 'heartless'
2

Conversation