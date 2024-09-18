Eyesore Dundee shops may finally be demolished after ‘£30k bill’ stand-off

A row of eyesore Dundee shops may finally be demolished after a stand-off over cables that run through the site.

The former retail units on Macalpine Road have blighted the landscape in recent years after falling into disrepair.

Site owner Purewal Properties and BT-owned Openreach were at an impasse over a reported £30,000 bill to disconnect cables at the site, which would allow the buildings to be knocked down.

However, the situation has now been “successfully resolved” – potentially paving the way for the site to finally be cleared.

Councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward and has been liaising with both parties on the issue, says a “long campaign” to have the shops demolished could soon be over.

He said: “As residents are aware, the Strathmartine Focus Team has long campaigned to ensure that the derelict block of shops on Macalpine Road are demolished as they have been a long-standing eyesore.

“We are pleased to report that progress has finally been made on the redirection of an Openreach cable that was holding up the removal of the shop units.

“It is therefore hoped that demolition should finally take place soon.”

Openreach ‘glad’ Macalpine Road shops stand-off resolved

An Openreach spokeswoman said: “We carried out a detailed site survey in 2021 to consider what was needed to reroute our infrastructure.

“Following discussions with interested parties a way forward was agreed.

“Civil works and cabling were completed to reroute active services to around a dozen local businesses in July.

“We’re glad this was successfully resolved.”

The shops are one of several eyesores across Dundee – some of which have redevelopment plans.