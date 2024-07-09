Plan submitted to demolish former Dundee HMRC office Sidlaw House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan submitted to demolish former Dundee HMRC office Sidlaw House

London-based real estate company Elite Cask Ltd want to raze the two-storey office block.

By Laura Devlin
Sidlaw House, at Dundee's Technology Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Sidlaw House, at Dundee's Technology Park. Image: DC Thomson.

The former HMRC office Sidlaw House could be demolished under new plans submitted to Dundee City Council.

The two-storey building, located at the Dundee Technology Park, has lain empty since the site closed two years ago.

It was subsequently listed on the market to let, with a sale brochure describing the office block as a “prime development opportunity”.

The brochure read: “Subject to planning, the site offers development potential for a wide range of uses, including (but not restricted to): industrial, residential, and office.

“Interested parties are encouraged to make their own enquiries to Dundee
City Council Planning Department in this regard.

“The Heritable Interest in the property is available and offers in the region of £1.5m are invited.

“Alternatively, the premises are available on highly flexible lease terms and offers are invited.”

Sub-station to be retained

However, a building warrant application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permissions to demolish the building.

Little information is given in the application, which has been submitted on behalf of London-based real estate company Elite Cask Ltd.

If approved, the two-storey office building would be razed, whilst the existing car park at the site – along with the nearby sub-station and telecoms mast – would be retained.

The total value of the demolition work is listed at £150,000.

HMRC’s decision to close Sidlaw House was mired in controversy after the it was announced in 2018.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander previously called on HMRC to keep Sidlaw House open. Image: DC Thomson.

Workers had been given written assurances from the UK Government that they be moved to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) when HMRC withdrew from Dundee.

But the transfer was subsequently cancelled and workers expected to commute to a new UK Government hub in Edinburgh or face redundancy.

And during the pandemic, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander called on HMRC to keep Sidlaw House open, saying it’s closure would be a “major blow” to the city.

The site, however, closed 2022.

Conversation