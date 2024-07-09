Plan submitted to demolish former Dundee HMRC office Sidlaw House

The former HMRC office Sidlaw House could be demolished under new plans submitted to Dundee City Council.

The two-storey building, located at the Dundee Technology Park, has lain empty since the site closed two years ago.

It was subsequently listed on the market to let, with a sale brochure describing the office block as a “prime development opportunity”.

The brochure read: “Subject to planning, the site offers development potential for a wide range of uses, including (but not restricted to): industrial, residential, and office.

“Interested parties are encouraged to make their own enquiries to Dundee

City Council Planning Department in this regard.

“The Heritable Interest in the property is available and offers in the region of £1.5m are invited.

“Alternatively, the premises are available on highly flexible lease terms and offers are invited.”

Sub-station to be retained

However, a building warrant application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permissions to demolish the building.

Little information is given in the application, which has been submitted on behalf of London-based real estate company Elite Cask Ltd.

If approved, the two-storey office building would be razed, whilst the existing car park at the site – along with the nearby sub-station and telecoms mast – would be retained.

The total value of the demolition work is listed at £150,000.

HMRC’s decision to close Sidlaw House was mired in controversy after the it was announced in 2018.

Workers had been given written assurances from the UK Government that they be moved to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) when HMRC withdrew from Dundee.

But the transfer was subsequently cancelled and workers expected to commute to a new UK Government hub in Edinburgh or face redundancy.

And during the pandemic, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander called on HMRC to keep Sidlaw House open, saying it’s closure would be a “major blow” to the city.

The site, however, closed 2022.