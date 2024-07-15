Aldi’s supermarket sweep challenge returns to Dundee store

Dundee shoppers have the chance to win a five-minute trolley dash to raise funds for a local foodbank of their choice.

Retail giant Aldi is returning to the city for its supermarket sweep challenge after the success of last year’s event.

The competition, inspired by the TV game show, is coming to Aldi’s Dundee store at Stack Retail Park.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep sees shoppers take part in a five-minute trolley dash.

The winner is allowed to gather as many items as they can within that timeframe.

Aldi will then donate the cash value of the trolley’s contents to a local foodbank of the sweeper’s choosing.

Five-minute trolley-dash

What’s more, the winner can double the donation and take home a Special Buy item of their choice to the value of £50 if they find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part.

Graham Nicolson, regional managing director of Aldi Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we are very much looking forward to its return for another year.

“We are excited to offer one lucky Dundee resident the chance to enjoy a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Aldi recognises the essential work that foodbanks do across Scotland, especially during these challenging times.”

In 2023 the competition raised more than £10,000 in support of foodbanks.

The competition continues at Aldi’s Stack Retail Park store until Sunday.