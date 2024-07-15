Aldi’s supermarket sweep challenge returns to Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi’s supermarket sweep challenge returns to Dundee store

Shoppers can win a five-minute trolley dash.

By Neil Henderson
Aldi supermarket sweep is coming to Dundee.
Aldi's supermarket sweep is coming to Dundee. Image: Aldi

Dundee shoppers have the chance to win a five-minute trolley dash to raise funds for a local foodbank of their choice.

Retail giant Aldi is returning to the city for its supermarket sweep challenge after the success of last year’s event.

The competition, inspired by the TV game show, is coming to Aldi’s Dundee store at  Stack Retail Park.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep sees shoppers take part in a five-minute trolley dash.

The winner is allowed to gather as many items as they can within that timeframe.

Aldi will then donate the cash value of the trolley’s contents to a local foodbank of the sweeper’s choosing.

Five-minute trolley-dash

What’s more, the winner can double the donation and take home a Special Buy item of their choice to the value of £50 if they find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part.

Graham Nicolson, regional managing director of Aldi Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we are very much looking forward to its return for another year.

“We are excited to offer one lucky Dundee resident the chance to enjoy a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Aldi recognises the essential work that foodbanks do across Scotland, especially during these challenging times.”

In 2023 the competition raised more than £10,000 in support of foodbanks.

The competition continues at Aldi’s Stack Retail Park store until Sunday.

Conversation