Dundee carer shouted ‘shut up you c***’ at resident’s granddaughter

A Dundee carer has been warned by a watchdog after calling a resident’s granddaughter a c***.

Ann Mudie, a worker at St Ronan’s Care Home, said to the woman “I don’t care what you think. You can shut up you c**t”.

She also said “I’m not being told what to do by that wee s**t” during the incident, which took place on October 14, 2022.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Mudie had shown “a lack of insight into (her) behaviour”.

The regulator placed a warning on her registration for two years.

In the SSSC report it was ruled that Ms Mudie:

shouted at the resident's daughter and granddaughter in the care home's day room; discussed the resident's wellbeing and mental health in a public living space, breaching their confidentiality;

The watchdog’s report stated that social service workers should respect and maintain the dignity and privacy of service users.

It also said that discussing the resident’s wellbeing and needs loudly in public showed “a lack of respect for her right to privacy”‘.

Ms Mudie was told that using derogatory language is unacceptable from a person registered with the SSSC and that it could place those involved at risk of emotional harm.

The SSSC mentioned, however, that it was an ‘isolated’ incident, and that Ms Mudie had cooperated throughout the investigation.

The warning for Ms Mudie came into effect on Wednesday.