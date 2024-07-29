Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner promises 800 price cuts

A budget retailer is set to hold a giveaway at shops across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after a recent takeover.

Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys stores will be giving shoppers the chance to win £10 vouchers every hour this weekend.

Customers will be randomly selected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday using the in-store radio station.

It comes after the chains were taken over by Fortress Investment Group, which claims to have made 800 price cuts on products.

Full list of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys shops taking part in giveaway

The full list of shops taking part in the giveaway is as follows:

Dundee Poundstretcher – 50-60 Lochee Road

– 50-60 Lochee Road Lochee Poundstretcher – 137 High Street (Lochee)

– 137 High Street (Lochee) Forfar Poundstretcher – 17-2, Castle Street

– 17-2, Castle Street Perth Poundstretcher – 21 Scott Street

– 21 Scott Street Crieff Bargain Buys – King Street

– King Street Cupar Poundstretcher – 21-29 Crossgate

– 21-29 Crossgate Glenrothes Poundstretcher – Saltire Retail Park

– Saltire Retail Park Cowdenbeath Poundstretcher – 353-355 High Street

– 353-355 High Street Dunfermline Poundstretcher – 52-58 High Street

– 52-58 High Street Stirling Poundstretcher – 37 Burghmuir Road

Fortress owns other brands such as Majestic Wines.

Andy Atkinson, the new CEO of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys is changing fast.

“While we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.”