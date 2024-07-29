Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner promises 800 price cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner promises 800 price cuts

Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys stores will be taking part.

By Kieran Webster
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A budget retailer is set to hold a giveaway at shops across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after a recent takeover.

Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys stores will be giving shoppers the chance to win £10 vouchers every hour this weekend.

Customers will be randomly selected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday using the in-store radio station.

It comes after the chains were taken over by Fortress Investment Group, which claims to have made 800 price cuts on products.

Full list of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys shops taking part in giveaway

The full list of shops taking part in the giveaway is as follows:

  • Dundee Poundstretcher – 50-60 Lochee Road
  • Lochee Poundstretcher – 137 High Street (Lochee)
  • Forfar Poundstretcher – 17-2, Castle Street
  • Perth Poundstretcher – 21 Scott Street
  • Crieff Bargain Buys – King Street
  • Cupar Poundstretcher – 21-29 Crossgate
  • Glenrothes Poundstretcher – Saltire Retail Park
  • Cowdenbeath Poundstretcher – 353-355 High Street
  • Dunfermline Poundstretcher – 52-58 High Street
  • Stirling Poundstretcher – 37 Burghmuir Road
Bargain Buys in Crieff.
Bargain Buys in Crieff. Image: Google Street View

Fortress owns other brands such as Majestic Wines.

Andy Atkinson, the new CEO of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys is changing fast.

“While we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.”

