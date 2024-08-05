Dundee fancy dress shop covered with graffiti as retailers face ‘huge’ city centre crime problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fancy dress shop covered with graffiti as retailers face ‘huge’ city centre crime problem

It came just weeks after windows at the store were smashed.

By James Simpson
Yvonne's Fancy Dress shop was vandalised. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Yvonne's Fancy Dress on Seagate, Dundee, was covered with graffiti on Monday with owner David Farry saying crime is a "huge problem". Image: Yvonne's Fancy Dress/James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee business owner says the city centre is facing a “huge problem” with crime after his fancy dress shop was left covered with graffiti.

David Farry arrived at Yvonne’s Fancy Dress on Seagate on Monday morning to find the windows of the shop had been covered with blue spray paint.

At least one other shop, Robertsn & Watt jewellers on High Street, also appeared to have been sprayed with graffiti on Monday.

David says retailers in the city centre are constantly battling anti-social behaviour and crime – forcing some to consider their futures.

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress covered with graffiti after windows smashed

He said: “It’s enough to make you think, ‘What am I doing here?’

“That’s the stage we’re at.

“We just had our windows smashed a few weeks ago – that cost us around £1,000 to fix.

“Now the main shop front on Seagate has been covered in blue spray paint and it’s taken us about an hour to clean the majority of it off this morning.

“The city centre is facing a huge problem at the moment. This isn’t an isolated incident at our shop.”

David and his staff cleaning the shop front on Monday. Image: Yvonne’s Fancy Dress
The graffiti on the front of the store. Image: Yvonne’s Fancy Dress

David continued: “Walking between here and our Wellgate store I’m seeing smashed advertising hoardings, graffiti everywhere and open drug dealing.

“It’s demoralising to see what is going on in our city centre.

“If visitors come in via the bus station they are having an entirely different experience to those coming off the train.

“If I was a visitor coming out of the bus station, I wouldn’t feel safe walking this way to the city centre.

Graffiti on walls at nearby Horse Wynd. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The closed Murraygate store from Seagate.
The closed M&S store. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“As a business, we’re also facing a lot of issues with shoplifting and I’m aware M&S on the Murraygate was facing similar problems.

“It sounds ridiculous but just having two police officers patrolling back and forth between the Overgate and Wellgate would make all the difference.

“On Peter Street, there also used to be a CCTV camera which has been taken down.

“We’ve tried to combat the vandalism by putting murals on the walls and that has worked to an extent.”

David says he is reporting the incident to Police Scotland.

The Courier has examined matters affecting the city centre through our Dundee Matters project, which included a high street summit.

