Visitors to Dundee’s Clatto Reservoir given water warning due to high level of algae

Visitors to Clatto Reservoir in Dundee have been warned to avoid contact with the water due to a high level of algae.

Recent sampling undertaken at the reservoir in Camperdown Country Park has identified a large level of blue-green algae.

The algae can multiply throughout summer and discolour the water which can then appear green, blue-green or greenish brown.

Occasionally, they clump together to form a scum on the surface of the water.

On the shoreline, algal crusts may appear brown to almost black in colour.

Contact with the scum or water close to it can cause skin rashes.

More serious health effects can include stomach upset, eye irritation and pain in muscles and joints.

The risk to animals such as dogs is significant in summer as they may drink more water in the heat and eat shoreline algal crusts.

Dundee City Council has warned dog owners to keep an eye on their pets, especially if they come into contact with the water at the reservoir.

It has also urged people to avoid all contact with the water until the all-clear is given.

Anyone who has been in contact with the water and experiences any health problems is urged to contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.