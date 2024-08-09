Visitors to Dundee’s Clatto Reservoir given water warning due to high level of algae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Visitors to Dundee’s Clatto Reservoir given water warning due to high level of algae

The water can be harmful for humans and pets.

By Chloe Burrell
Clatto Reservoir.
Clatto Reservoir. Image: DC Thomson

Visitors to Clatto Reservoir in Dundee have been warned to avoid contact with the water due to a high level of algae.

Recent sampling undertaken at the reservoir in Camperdown Country Park has identified a large level of blue-green algae.

The algae can multiply throughout summer and discolour the water which can then appear green, blue-green or greenish brown.

Occasionally, they clump together to form a scum on the surface of the water.

On the shoreline, algal crusts may appear brown to almost black in colour.

Contact with the scum or water close to it can cause skin rashes.

More serious health effects can include stomach upset, eye irritation and pain in muscles and joints.

The risk to animals such as dogs is significant in summer as they may drink more water in the heat and eat shoreline algal crusts.

Dundee City Council has warned dog owners to keep an eye on their pets, especially if they come into contact with the water at the reservoir.

It has also urged people to avoid all contact with the water until the all-clear is given.

Anyone who has been in contact with the water and experiences any health problems is urged to contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.

Conversation