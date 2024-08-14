Dundee City Council meetings to be held in-person for first time in FOUR years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council meetings to be held in-person for first time in FOUR years

The local authority has spent £85,000 on equipment to enable hybrid meetings.

By Laura Devlin
Councillors at a previous budget meeting in City Chambers. Image: DC Thomson.
Councillors at a previous budget meeting in City Chambers. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is set to hold in-person committee meetings for first time in four years.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, council business was conducted online using Microsoft Teams.

This included the setting of budgets and approval of major projects including the £100m East End community campus.

The practice continued following the lifting of restrictions, with the local authority eventually enabling the public to live stream committee meetings on YouTube in January.

However from Monday, formal meetings will resume from council chambers in City Square.

Equipment costs £6k a year to run

Dundee City Council is the last local authority in Tayside and Fife to restart in-person meetings.

It comes a little over a year since councillors approved a hybrid approach, which involved the purchase of £85,000 worth of wireless equipment.

This allows for both face-to-face and virtual meetings. The public and those making deputations will have access to meetings through either medium and meetings will also be broadcast and recorded

A further £6,000 will be spent each year to run the equipment and a new layout will be created in the council chambers to accommodate the set up.

A meeting for the press held in City Chambers. Image: DC Thomson.

Concerns have previously been raised about changes in working patterns at the council, which has a led to accusations Dundee House has become like the Mary Celeste.

The ship was famously found adrift and deserted in the Atlantic Ocean.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “From Monday, the council’s principal committee meetings will be held on a hybrid basis, accessible in person or via streaming on our YouTube channel.

“These meetings are also recorded and are available to view after the event.

“The council’s policy and resources committee agreed in June 2023 that provision would be made for hybrid meetings at an estimated capital cost of £85,000 for the necessary equipment and £6,000 a year for running costs.”

