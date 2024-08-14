Dundee City Council is set to hold in-person committee meetings for first time in four years.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, council business was conducted online using Microsoft Teams.

This included the setting of budgets and approval of major projects including the £100m East End community campus.

The practice continued following the lifting of restrictions, with the local authority eventually enabling the public to live stream committee meetings on YouTube in January.

However from Monday, formal meetings will resume from council chambers in City Square.

Equipment costs £6k a year to run

Dundee City Council is the last local authority in Tayside and Fife to restart in-person meetings.

It comes a little over a year since councillors approved a hybrid approach, which involved the purchase of £85,000 worth of wireless equipment.

This allows for both face-to-face and virtual meetings. The public and those making deputations will have access to meetings through either medium and meetings will also be broadcast and recorded

A further £6,000 will be spent each year to run the equipment and a new layout will be created in the council chambers to accommodate the set up.

Concerns have previously been raised about changes in working patterns at the council, which has a led to accusations Dundee House has become like the Mary Celeste.

The ship was famously found adrift and deserted in the Atlantic Ocean.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “From Monday, the council’s principal committee meetings will be held on a hybrid basis, accessible in person or via streaming on our YouTube channel.

“These meetings are also recorded and are available to view after the event.

“The council’s policy and resources committee agreed in June 2023 that provision would be made for hybrid meetings at an estimated capital cost of £85,000 for the necessary equipment and £6,000 a year for running costs.”