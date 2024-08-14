Fife Leven dog walker sees ‘inferno’ as Mercedes-Benz goes up in flames The car has been left a burnt-out wreck. By Neil Henderson & James Simpson August 14 2024, 11:49am August 14 2024, 11:49am Share Leven dog walker sees ‘inferno’ as Mercedes-Benz goes up in flames Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5059077/leven-banbeath-industrial-estate-car-fire-inferno/ Copy Link 0 comment A burnt out car at the Banbeath Industrial Estate, Leven. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A dog walker has spoken of the moment he saw an “inferno” in Leven on Tuesday night. Firefighters attended a car fire at the Banbeath Industrial Estate at around 9.50pm on Tuesday. Allan Black described the scene as the red Mercedes-Benz went up in flames while he was walking his dog. “I was out with the dog shortly before 10pm and could smell the smoke and fumes before I turned into Kennoway Road,” he told The Courier. “Then I saw the car on fire in the car park. “It was completely engulfed in flames. There was no saving the car – it was an inferno. “A fire engine was already here and I was told to stand well back as they worked to put the fire out. “I left shortly after but seeing the state of the car this morning I’m not surprised it’s been destroyed given the intensity of the fire at the time.” Banbeath Court on Wednesaday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson The red Mercedes-Benz went up in flames. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson The car was left a burnt-out wreck. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a few calls regarding a car alight within Banbeath Industrial Estate. “One appliance from Methil was dispatched to the scene. Crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus at the scene. We received the stop message at 10.12pm.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
