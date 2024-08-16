Woman, 27, charged after one-vehicle crash near Dundee golf club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 27, charged after one-vehicle crash near Dundee golf club

A car was nestled in woodland near the 16th and 17th holes of the course.

By James Simpson
The car has been taped off by police at Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The car has been taped off by police at Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a one-vehicle crash near a Dundee golf club.

Police were called to Dalmahoy Drive, near Downfield Golf Club, at around 2am on Friday.

A car was nestled in woodland near the 16th and 17th holes at the course.

Concerned locals feared there was someone still inside when they saw the vehicle near the junction with Birkdale Place, Ardler.

The vehicle came to a stop near Downfield Golf Club. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The crash occurred near the junction with Birkdale Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One dog walker said: “That was the first thing that went through my mind: ‘Is someone still in the car?’

“It’s quite well hidden and I’m struggling to think how on earth it actually got in that position.

“I saw the police tape just popping out of trees at the rear of the car.

“Folk have been slowing down to take look when they have been driving past.”

Woman charged with theft of vehicle after  crash near Dundee golf course

Another man said: “When I came past just before 8am the coppers were still beside the car.

“It looked like some Heras fencing had been damaged near the course as a result of the crash.

“The car’s got some damage but it doesn’t actually look that bad from what you can see.

“Thankfully no one has been injured.”

Police Scotland said a woman has been charged in connection with the theft of the vehicle and road traffic offences.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 2am on Friday, August 16, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with theft of a vehicle and road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

