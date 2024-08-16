Woman, 27, charged after one-vehicle crash near Dundee golf club

A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a one-vehicle crash near a Dundee golf club.

Police were called to Dalmahoy Drive, near Downfield Golf Club, at around 2am on Friday.

A car was nestled in woodland near the 16th and 17th holes at the course.

Concerned locals feared there was someone still inside when they saw the vehicle near the junction with Birkdale Place, Ardler.

One dog walker said: “That was the first thing that went through my mind: ‘Is someone still in the car?’

“It’s quite well hidden and I’m struggling to think how on earth it actually got in that position.

“I saw the police tape just popping out of trees at the rear of the car.

“Folk have been slowing down to take look when they have been driving past.”

Another man said: “When I came past just before 8am the coppers were still beside the car.

“It looked like some Heras fencing had been damaged near the course as a result of the crash.

“The car’s got some damage but it doesn’t actually look that bad from what you can see.

“Thankfully no one has been injured.”

Police Scotland said a woman has been charged in connection with the theft of the vehicle and road traffic offences.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 2am on Friday, August 16, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with theft of a vehicle and road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”