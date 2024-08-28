Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee ‘stabbing’

Two boys have been taken to hospital and one of them has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to Reform Street just before 9pm on Tuesday after reports of a “fight”.

An ambulance was seen parked up on Meadowside before the boys – aged 15 and 16 – were taken to hospital.

Areas of the pavement on Reform Street were taped off as police carried out an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 8.45pm on Tuesday, officers were made aware of a serious assault on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and two male youths, aged 15 and 16, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The 15-year-old was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”