Dundee Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee ‘stabbing’ Areas of Reform Street were taped off after the incident. By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson August 28 2024, 10:21am August 28 2024, 10:21am Share Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee ‘stabbing’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5069888/reform-street-stabbing-boys-injured-charged/ Copy Link Police on Reform Street after the alleged stabbing. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Two boys have been taken to hospital and one of them has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Dundee city centre. Police were called to Reform Street just before 9pm on Tuesday after reports of a “fight”. An ambulance was seen parked up on Meadowside before the boys – aged 15 and 16 – were taken to hospital. Areas of the pavement on Reform Street were taped off as police carried out an investigation. Police were called to Reform Street just before 9pm. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Police and an ambulance on Meadowside, near the junction with Reform Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 8.45pm on Tuesday, officers were made aware of a serious assault on Reform Street, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and two male youths, aged 15 and 16, were taken to Ninewells Hospital. “The 15-year-old was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”