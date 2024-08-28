Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee ‘stabbing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee ‘stabbing’

Areas of Reform Street were taped off after the incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
Police on Reform Street after the alleged stabbing. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police on Reform Street after the alleged stabbing. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Two boys have been taken to hospital and one of them has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to Reform Street just before 9pm on Tuesday after reports of a “fight”.

An ambulance was seen parked up on Meadowside before the boys – aged 15 and 16 – were taken to hospital.

Areas of the pavement on Reform Street were taped off as police carried out an investigation.

Police were called to Reform Street just before 9pm. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police and an ambulance on Meadowside, near the junction with Reform Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 8.45pm on Tuesday, officers were made aware of a serious assault on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and two male youths, aged 15 and 16, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The 15-year-old was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

