Broughty Ferry convenience store to offer more products after revamp

The manager of a Broughty Ferry convenience store said he is “delighted” with its revamp.

In the past month, an extensive renovation has taken place at the Gray Street premises.

Manager Adnan Haider says the Premier shop, which also has a post office, now offers a wider range of products.

While five jobs have been created Adnan said the team could grow once the shop has established itself.

‘Great community’

The 31-year-old said: “We officially opened in the last few weeks and we’re delighted to be up and running.

“The store has changed hands and we’ve had an extensive refit of the whole shop.

“We previously had the shop at Claypotts Road so we are familiar with the local area.

“There is a great community here and we’re hoping to welcome them into the store over the coming weeks and months.

“The feedback so far has been excellent from the customers to the new store.”

The shop will be open 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

Adnan, who lives in the Coldside area, says there are still a few more renovations to come, including the introduction of a slush machine.

He added: “There are still a few more bits to come including a new refreshments section.

“The team currently consists of five members of staff but our aim is for the team to grow once we’re established here.”

