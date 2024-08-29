Broughty Ferry convenience store to offer more products after revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry convenience store to offer more products after revamp

The shop has changed hands and has had an extensive refit.

By James Simpson
Adnan Haider outside the revamped Premier store on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.
Adnan Haider outside the revamped Premier store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The manager of a Broughty Ferry convenience store said he is “delighted” with its revamp.

In the past month, an extensive renovation has taken place at the Gray Street premises.

Manager Adnan Haider says the Premier shop, which also has a post office, now offers a wider range of products.

While five jobs have been created Adnan said the team could grow once the shop has established itself.

The shop has undergone an extensive refit. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A wider range of products are now available. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

‘Great community’

The 31-year-old said: “We officially opened in the last few weeks and we’re delighted to be up and running.

“The store has changed hands and we’ve had an extensive refit of the whole shop.

“We previously had the shop at Claypotts Road so we are familiar with the local area.

“There is a great community here and we’re hoping to welcome them into the store over the coming weeks and months.

“The feedback so far has been excellent from the customers to the new store.”

The store manager says he has received positive feedback. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The post office remains at the rear of the store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Adnan Haider is ready to welcome customers into the new store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The shop will be open 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

Adnan, who lives in the Coldside area, says there are still a few more renovations to come, including the introduction of a slush machine.

He added: “There are still a few more bits to come including a new refreshments section.

“The team currently consists of five members of staff but our aim is for the team to grow once we’re established here.”

Elsewhere, a Dundee pub has officially opened The Whisky Saloon on Union Street this week.

