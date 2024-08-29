Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry put up for sale after closure of restaurant

The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale.

The building was home to an Indian restaurant for decades before it closed in October 2021.

It then became home to the Pan-Asian Orchid Restaurant under chef Rajah Ali Lantong, but it shut after just nine months earlier this year.

The renovated Gothic church has been empty since and has now been put on the market.

The restaurant space can cater for up to 100 customers, with an outdoor seating area offering space for an additional 40.

There is also a reception/waiting area with lounge seating connected to the restaurant and a flexible private dining room.

The function suite occupies the full first floor and is licensed for events and parties.

The price of the property is not publically available but interested parties can enquire via agent Vaveva.

The listing describes the former Gulistan House as a “landmark building” which is ideal for weddings, parties and events.

Gulistan House was opened by Munsif Ali Mohammed on Gray Street in 1979 before relocating to Queen Street.

Following Munsif’s retirement in 2017, his son Ahzar Mohammed took over the business.

It shut in 2021 due to the “chronic and unstable health of our business owner from the beginning of the year”.

It reopened in 2023 as the Orchid Restaurant, serving dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

However, the restaurant closed after just nine months later.

It comes as a newsagent down the road from Gulistan House is set to offer more products after a refit.