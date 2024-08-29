Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry put up for sale after closure of restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry put up for sale after closure of restaurant

The building was previously home to Indian and Pan-Asian eateries.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry. Image: Vaveva
The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry. Image: Vaveva

The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale.

The building was home to an Indian restaurant for decades before it closed in October 2021.

It then became home to the Pan-Asian Orchid Restaurant under chef Rajah Ali Lantong, but it shut after just nine months earlier this year.

The renovated Gothic church has been empty since and has now been put on the market.

The restaurant space can cater for up to 100 customers, with an outdoor seating area offering space for an additional 40.

There is also a reception/waiting area with lounge seating connected to the restaurant and a flexible private dining room.

The entrance to Gulistan House. Image: Vaveva
Inside the restaurant. Image: Vaveva
The restaurant comes fully fitted. Image: Vaveva
There is space for up to 100 covers. Image: Vaveva

The function suite occupies the full first floor and is licensed for events and parties.

The price of the property is not publically available but interested parties can enquire via agent Vaveva.

The listing describes the former Gulistan House as a “landmark building” which is ideal for weddings, parties and events.

The function suite is on the first floor. Image: Vaveva
The function area can be laid out in several different ways. Image: Vaveva
The room can be used for weddings and other events. Image: Vaveva
The function suite takes up the whole of the first floor. Image: Vaveva
The suite decorated for an event. Image: Vaveva
There is also outside seating. Image: Vaveva

Gulistan House was opened by Munsif Ali Mohammed on Gray Street in 1979 before relocating to Queen Street.

Following Munsif’s retirement in 2017, his son Ahzar Mohammed took over the business.

It shut in 2021 due to the “chronic and unstable health of our business owner from the beginning of the year”.

It reopened in 2023 as the Orchid Restaurant, serving dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

However, the restaurant closed after just nine months later.

It comes as a newsagent down the road from Gulistan House is set to offer more products after a refit.

More from Dundee

Councillor John Alexander with his children.
'Honoured' council leader's parting message to Dundonians on final day in office
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
Adnan Haider outside the revamped Premier store on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry convenience store to offer more products after revamp
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
A 20mph zone sign.
Readers have their say on Dundee city centre 20mph zone plans
The new Oasis mural in Dundee. Image: Syke/Facebook
Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite
6
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
John Justice raising a glass in The Whisky Saloon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pub opens The Whisky Saloon with 250 bottles
Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Human rights lawyer wants parole system change over 'psychopath' Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh
10
Dudnee's Exchange Street shut off due to a fire.
Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze

Conversation