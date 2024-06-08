Restaurant in iconic Broughty Ferry building announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant in iconic Broughty Ferry building announces closure

The Pan-Asian eatery has shut.

By Andrew Robson
Orchid Restaurant in Broughty Ferry announces closure
The Queen Street venue earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Orchid Restaurant in Broughty Ferry has announced its closure.

Located in the former Gulistan House, chef Rajah Ali Lantong and his team opened the Pan-Asian eatery in September 2023.

The Queen Street venue served up dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

However, after just nine months, bossed notified followers the venue has shut on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Orchid Restaurant announces closure

The post read: “It is with sadness and regret that we announce the closure of the Orchid Restaurant at Gulistan House.

“While our journey was shorter than anticipated, we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received.

Owner of the Orchid Rajah Ali Lantong
Owner Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our amazing patrons, and a special shout-out to our dedicated team – you’ll all be dearly missed.”

The Gulistan House closed its doors in 2021 after more than four decades before reopening as the Orchid last year.

Restaurant in former Gulistan House closes

The announcement added: “We’ve made every effort to notify affected customers, for any queries outstanding please reach us via DM.

“We hope that this stunning venue will continue enriching the community and find its next flourishing chapter soon, and we’ll share updates as they become available.

“We wish you all the very best for the future. Thank you.”

It comes as Andreou’s Bistro in Dundee closed after its owner said it was “impossible” to keep it running.

Meanwhile, across the Tay, The Newport recently reopened as a “casual dining” restaurant.

