Restaurant in iconic Broughty Ferry building announces closure

The Orchid Restaurant in Broughty Ferry has announced its closure.

Located in the former Gulistan House, chef Rajah Ali Lantong and his team opened the Pan-Asian eatery in September 2023.

The Queen Street venue served up dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

However, after just nine months, bossed notified followers the venue has shut on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Orchid Restaurant announces closure

The post read: “It is with sadness and regret that we announce the closure of the Orchid Restaurant at Gulistan House.

“While our journey was shorter than anticipated, we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our amazing patrons, and a special shout-out to our dedicated team – you’ll all be dearly missed.”

The Gulistan House closed its doors in 2021 after more than four decades before reopening as the Orchid last year.

Restaurant in former Gulistan House closes

The announcement added: “We’ve made every effort to notify affected customers, for any queries outstanding please reach us via DM.

“We hope that this stunning venue will continue enriching the community and find its next flourishing chapter soon, and we’ll share updates as they become available.

“We wish you all the very best for the future. Thank you.”

It comes as Andreou’s Bistro in Dundee closed after its owner said it was “impossible” to keep it running.

Meanwhile, across the Tay, The Newport recently reopened as a “casual dining” restaurant.