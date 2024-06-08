St Andrews tourist slammed for hitting golf shot from street onto 18th green

A tourist has been slammed for posting a video of a golf shot from the street in St Andrews.

In the video posted on Instagram, the man successfully lobs an iron shot over a row of houses landing on the 18th green of the Old Course.

The trick shot – taken from the corner of Golf Place and North Street – is known as the “Dunvegan Shot” after the neighbouring hotel.

Australian golfer Harrison Crowe went viral for performing the shot in 2022, with the YouTube video gaining over 300,000 views.

St Andrews tourist posts Dunvegan Shot on Instagram

In the video, it is claimed the shot was first performed by South African professional golfer Ernie Els outside the hotel in the early hours one morning.

Following the latest attempt – which already has over 500,000 views – people quickly called out the “reckless” behaviour.

One Instagram commenter wrote: “This is irresponsible and needs to stop.

While another said: “Reckless, you wouldn’t throw a rock where you can’t see.”

However, others spoke of their admiration for the strike with one saying: “As a Scotsman, I thought I’d be mad, but I’m impressed.”

‘Keep golf to the golf course’

Robin Lawson, Conservative councillor for the St Andrews ward, pointed out the “potential dangers” of performing the stunt.

He said: “These stunts seem like a bit of fun but the consequences can be awful.

“Lots could go wrong and even if you hit a perfect shot there’s still the chance of hitting someone on the green.

“It’s certainly not something I condone and it’s best to keep golf to the golf course.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said the “irresponsible and reckless” act demonstrated “disregard for the safety of both public and property.”

The statement added: “This kind of behaviour is not welcome at the Home of Golf and we would discourage anyone from repeating it.”

‘I’m confident in my game’ says St Andrews tourist

In response to the criticism Wyatt Messmer, the man in the video, said the strike is “arguably very similar” to the 17th tee shot on the Old Course.

The American said: “I am confident in my game, I hit the shot first try.

“I’d imagine Old Tom Morris, or whoever had the boldness to play golf within 200 yards of a building, was spoken about in a similar light when he first pioneered the game.

“Part of me wonders what would’ve happened if I had not hit a perfect shot, but I guess we will never know.”