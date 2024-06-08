St Andrews tourist slammed for hitting golf shot from street onto 18th green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews tourist slammed for hitting golf shot from street onto 18th green

One person said the the shot is "irresponsible and needs to stop".

By Andrew Robson
The latest attempt of the Dunvegan Shot. Image: Wyatt.Messmer/Instagram

A tourist has been slammed for posting a video of a golf shot from the street in St Andrews.

In the video posted on Instagram, the man successfully lobs an iron shot over a row of houses landing on the 18th green of the Old Course.

The trick shot – taken from the corner of Golf Place and North Street – is known as the “Dunvegan Shot” after the neighbouring hotel.

Australian golfer Harrison Crowe went viral for performing the shot in 2022, with the YouTube video gaining over 300,000 views.

St Andrews tourist posts Dunvegan Shot on Instagram

In the video, it is claimed the shot was first performed by South African professional golfer Ernie Els outside the hotel in the early hours one morning.

Following the latest attempt – which already has over 500,000 views – people quickly called out the “reckless” behaviour.

The latest attempt of the Dunvegan shot.<br />Image: wyatt.messmer/Instagram

One Instagram commenter wrote: “This is irresponsible and needs to stop.

While another said: “Reckless, you wouldn’t throw a rock where you can’t see.”

However, others spoke of their admiration for the strike with one saying: “As a Scotsman, I thought I’d be mad, but I’m impressed.”

‘Keep golf to the golf course’

Robin Lawson, Conservative councillor for the St Andrews ward, pointed out the “potential dangers” of performing the stunt.

He said: “These stunts seem like a bit of fun but the consequences can be awful.

“Lots could go wrong and even if you hit a perfect shot there’s still the chance of hitting someone on the green.

“It’s certainly not something I condone and it’s best to keep golf to the golf course.”

Wyatt’s shot landed on the 18th green “first time”. Image: wyatt.messmer/Instagram

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said the “irresponsible and reckless” act demonstrated “disregard for the safety of both public and property.”

The statement added: “This kind of behaviour is not welcome at the Home of Golf and we would discourage anyone from repeating it.”

‘I’m confident in my game’ says St Andrews tourist

In response to the criticism Wyatt Messmer, the man in the video, said the strike is “arguably very similar” to the 17th tee shot on the Old Course.

The American said: “I am confident in my game, I hit the shot first try.

“I’d imagine Old Tom Morris, or whoever had the boldness to play golf within 200 yards of a building, was spoken about in a similar light when he first pioneered the game.

“Part of me wonders what would’ve happened if I had not hit a perfect shot, but I guess we will never know.”

