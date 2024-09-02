Man, 43, appears in court over serious assault on Dundee street

A man has appeared in court accused of two serious assaults on a Dundee street.

Ian MacDonald appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 43-year-old, from Dundee, appeared on a petition alleging two counts of assault to severe injury.

It follows an incident on Ballindean Road on August 25.

Two people – a 45-year-old man and a woman aged 44 – were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

MacDonald made no plea and was remanded in custody as his case was continued for further examination.

His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious assault of a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman at a property on Ballindean Road, Dundee, around 5.35am on Sunday, 25 August.”